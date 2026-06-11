Piravom: The Areekkal waterfall, near Piravom in Ernakulam, has regained life with the arrival of the monsoon. A major waterfall located in the eastern part of the district, Areekkal, is covered under the Rural Tourism Project and is now attracting not only local people but also visitors from nearby panchayats and other districts who seek to enjoy the sights and cool air.

With the flow of water almost ceasing, the waterfall had been reduced to a trickle a few weeks ago. But when the rains intensified, the waterfall regained strength.

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The origin of the Areekkal waterfall lies in the Mannathoor hills in Thirumarady panchayat. The river, which flows downhill, plunges around 150 feet and splashes over the rocks at Areekkal, creating a pleasing sight.

Visitors can reach the waterfall from the highway at Nadakkavu by heading towards Vettimoodu Kavala in Thirumarady. Another route runs from Pampakuda along Kochu Pampakuda.

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The authorities have constructed steps from Vettimoodu Road to the base of the waterfall, with a check dam in the middle to prevent water from flowing away. Visitors can safely swim and bathe in this area. A bridge has also come up downstream, from where tourists can enjoy themselves under the spillover water from the check dam. Rooms for changing clothes and resting are also available.

However, certain basic infrastructure, such as parking, is lacking near the waterfall, and residents of the area have urged the District Tourism Promotion Council and local body representatives to implement projects to meet these needs.