Thiruvananthapuram: In a major reshuffle of the state's senior police leadership, the Kerala government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of around 30 IPS officers, including Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Karthick K.

Karthick K, who also serves as Deputy Inspector General of Police, has been transferred as DIG, Thrissur Range. His transfer comes amid continued discussions over his absence during the Directorate of Enforcement's raid at former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic pay-off case. The raid had witnessed tense scenes, with both ED officials and police personnel attacked, and multiple cases registered against more than 300 people.

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Among the other top officers transferred is S Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), who has been posted as ADGP, Prisons and Correctional Services. Sreejith has been involved in several high-profile investigations and controversies during his career, including supervising the probe into the 2017 actor assault case before being removed from the investigation by the then-government. More recently, he was involved in legal proceedings against K M Shajahan, former additional private secretary to the late chief minister V S Achuthanandan, alleging a sustained campaign to defame him. He has also served as the chief police coordinator at Sabarimala.

Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, has been transferred as ADGP, Armed Police Battalions. H Venkatesh, ADGP, Law and Order, who was also holding additional charge of the Crime Branch, has been posted as ADGP, Crime Branch.

Dinendra Kashyap, ADGP, Armed Police Battalions, has been transferred as ADGP, Intelligence, while P Vijayan, ADGP, Intelligence, will take over as ADGP, Law and Order, in addition to holding full charge of ADGP, Cyber Operations. Vijayan had been suspended in 2023 following allegations that information related to the transportation of an accused in the Elathur train arson case had been leaked.

At the Inspector General level, Harshita Attaluri, IG, Traffic and Road Safety Management, has been posted as IG, Headquarters. S Syamsundar, IG, Intelligence, has been transferred as IG, Crime Branch in an ex-cadre post created for one year, while R Nishanthini, IG, Headquarters, has been posted as IG, Intelligence.

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Yathish Chandra G H, DIG, Kannur Range, has been transferred as DIG, Ernakulam Range. He had earlier courted controversy during the Sabarimala protests over the entry of women into the temple. Narayanan T, DIG, Thrissur Range, will replace him as DIG, Kannur Range.

Arul R B Krishna, DIG, Ernakulam Range, has been appointed as DIG and Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, in an ex-cadre post created for one year.

Merin Joseph, Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City, has been posted as District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural. Shoukathali A P, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, will take charge as Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City.

Prasanthan Kani B K, Chief Vigilance Officer of the Kerala State Electricity Board, has been posted as District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural. Sabu Mathew K M, District Police Chief, Idukki, has been transferred to Kottayam in the same capacity.

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Shaji Sugunan, Director of the Kerala Women's Commission, has been appointed District Police Chief, Kollam Rural. Vishnu Pratheep T K, District Police Chief, Kollam Rural, has been transferred as District Police Chief, Alappuzha.

Abdul Rashid A, Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Range, has been posted as District Police Chief, Palakkad. S Deva Manohar, Additional Excise Commissioner (Enforcement), will take charge as District Police Chief, Wayanad. B Krishna Kumar, District Police Chief, Thrissur Rural, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Railways, while Mohammad Nadeemuddin, SP, Railways, will replace him as District Police Chief, Thrissur Rural.

Nidhinraj P IPS, Commissioner of Police, Kannur City, has been transferred as District Police Chief, Kasaragod. He had recently been in the spotlight while handling the controversial BDS student suicide case at Anjarakandy Dental College. B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, District Police Chief, Kasaragod, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Kannur City.

Anuj Paliwal, District Police Chief, Kannur Rural, has been appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Police Headquarters, in an ex-cadre post created for one year. Farash T, District Police Chief, Kozhikode Rural, has been transferred as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Coastal Police, Ernakulam.

Mohanachandran Nair M P, District Police Chief, Alappuzha, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Umesh Goyal, SP, Telecom, has been transferred as District Police Chief, Kannur Rural, while Nasim A, SP, Marine Enforcement, has been posted as District Police Chief, Idukki.

C S Shahul Hameed, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Coastal Police, Ernakulam, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Central Unit-I, Crime Branch, Thiruvananthapuram.