Kannur: K K Muhammed (90), the founding president of the Muslim Youth League and a senior journalist, passed away at his residence early Thursday morning following age-related ailments. He breathed his last at around 5 am.

Born on June 20, 1936, at Peringadi in New Mahe, he was the son of Rayaroth Abdu and Beevi of the Nalukandi Ashari family. Muhammed served as office secretary of the Muslim League state committee and became the founding state president of the Muslim Youth League in 1968. When the Muslim League split in 1975 and the All India Muslim League was formed, he held various responsibilities in the new organisation. He also served as editor of the party newspaper 'League Times'.

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Following the merger of the League factions in 1984, he returned to 'Chandrika' newspaper, serving as associate editor and later as resident editor in Ernakulam. Over the decades, he held numerous positions in educational, charitable, media and community organisations. These included president of the Federation of Muslim Orphanage Colleges, president of the Peringathur Darul Yatheem Khana, president of the Association of Orphanages and Charitable Institutions (Kannur), president of the Minority Educational Association, Kannur, president of the Mekunnu V P Sathyan Memorial Committee, vice-president of the All Kerala TTI Managers' Association, chairman of the Muslim Education and Cultural Forum, Peringathur, and vice-chairman of the Central Coordination Forum for Muslim NGOs, Kerala.

He also served as manager of N A M Arts and Science College, Kallikkandy, the BEd College at Peringathur and a Teachers' Training Institute; general secretary of the SMF Kannur district committee; secretary of the Kerala State Association of Muslim Institutes, the Kerala Private College Managements Association and the Unaided Training College Managements Association; director of the Rajiv Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Thalassery; president of the Calicut Press Club; and a national committee member of the Journalists' Union, among several other roles.

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He is survived by his wife, Zainab Hajjumma of Kavullathil, Mekunnu. His children are Nisar Muhammed, Jafar Khan Muhammed, Sareena, Abdul Azeez, Faisal Muhammed, Jaseela, Sajida, Shafeena, Safoora, Sufaira and Sumayya. The funeral will be held at the Peringathur Juma Masjid cemetery at 6.30 pm on Thursday.