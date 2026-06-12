A case has been registered against BJP Thrissur South District President A R Sreekumar (54) on charges of assaulting his wife. The Mathilakam Police have charged him with multiple offences, including attempt to murder, based on a complaint filed by his wife, Priyanka (39).

According to the complaint, Sreekumar allegedly attacked Priyanka after questioning why she had returned home late. She said he slapped her on both sides of the face while asking, “Is this a lodge where you can come home late?” She also alleged that he grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly slammed her head against a wall.

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Following the incident, Priyanka sought treatment at the Kodungallur Taluk Hospital. She also alleged that, due to pressure from BJP leaders, the doctor did not properly record the extent of the injuries she sustained. The Mathilakam Police, meanwhile, have recorded her statement and registered a case.

Sreekumar is booked under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 110 (attempts to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).