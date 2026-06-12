The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Friday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of multiple weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm and very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours is likely at isolated places in Ernakulam and Idukki districts on June 12. A yellow warning has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Friday, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours at isolated locations.

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The weather agency has forecast continued rainfall activity over the coming days. Yellow alerts have been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 13; Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram on June 14; and Alappuzha and Ernakulam on June 15.

The IMD said widespread rainfall activity is likely across Kerala due to the presence of multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations and a trough extending from the east-central Arabian Sea to the west-central Bay of Bengal. An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh, while another is located over south coastal Andhra Pradesh. A separate cyclonic circulation is also present over north interior Karnataka.

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Under the influence of these systems, Kerala is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 12. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue at isolated places across the state from June 13 to June 15. Lakshadweep is also likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 11.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over the Lakshadweep area on June 12. Wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the affected areas during the warning period due to rough weather conditions.