In a move to avert disaster and check fraudulent land transactions, the government will notify the presence of GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) pipelines in land records. The move follows a communication from the General Manager, GAIL, which cited that if land records do not show pipelines passing through a property, it will lead to transactions and the new owner may dig the property for construction activities, which could pose serious disaster risk and endanger life and property.

Following the letter of the GAIL authorities, the Land Revenue Commissioner reported that recording the information on natural gas pipeline under a parcel of land will protect the interest of prospective land buyers as well as help in proper maintenance of the pipelines. It was also reported that including this information in basic tax register and 'thandaper' register will not affect the ownership.

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The Revenue Department has issued an order authorising the inclusion of information on pipeline in land records. A notification 'GAIL pipeline passes through this land' will be added in the thandaper register, tax receipt and remarks column of the land records to prevent any kind of disasters which may occur from the unscientific use of land. In revenue villages where digital survey has been completed, this information will be recorded in pre-mutation sketch as well.

GAIL was authorised to lay the Kochi-Kanjikode-Bangalore-Mangalore pipeline for transportation of natural gas from Kochi LNG terminal to various industries in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The project was executed in two phases. Phase I of the project covered various industries in and around Kochi city and phase II included seven districts of Kerala - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

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For laying the gas pipeline, GAIL acquired the Right of Use (RoU) over the land in accordance with the provisions of Petroleum & Minerals Pipeline Act (P&MP) Act, 1962. As per the provisions of the Act, the ownership of land remains with the land owner and subsequent to completion of laying of pipeline, land is restored back to its original condition and handed to the respective land owner.

The project was commissioned in Kerala in 2021. Of the 450 km-long Kochi-Mangalore pipeline, 414 km network runs through Kerala. The GAIL pipeline project was approved by the Central Government in 2010 but until 2016, only 48 km of the pipeline could be completed.

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During the tenure of the LDF government, the compensation was doubled and populated areas were excluded from laying pipes as much as possible. The width of the land required was cut down from 30 meters to 10 meters. Those with less than 10 cents of land were given permission to build a house on the land apart from ₹5 lakh in relief, according to a statement by the former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.