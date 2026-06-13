Kochi: An Air Arabia flight bound for Kozhikode from Sharjah was diverted to Kochi airport in the early hours of Saturday after the crew reported a technical issue involving the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system, which helps decelerate an aircraft immediately after touchdown.

The flight, Air Arabia G9 454, was approaching Kerala when the snag was detected, prompting authorities at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to activate emergency response procedures as a precaution. According to airport sources, a local standby was declared at 3.19 am, followed by a full emergency at 3.34 am to ensure that all rescue and firefighting services were prepared for a possible contingency.

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The aircraft landed safely at Kochi at 3.38 am and was subsequently guided to a designated parking bay. After the aircraft was inspected and all safety checks were completed, the full emergency status was withdrawn at 3.45 am.

There were 170 passengers and nine infants on board the flight. All passengers and crew members were reported safe, and no injuries were reported. Airport authorities said normal operations at Cochin International Airport remained unaffected during the emergency response.

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The technical issue was later rectified, following which the aircraft resumed its journey. The flight departed Kochi for Kozhikode at 7.15 am.