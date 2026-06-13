Walayar: Groups of macaques invading residential areas have compounded the wildlife woes of Kanjikode, a region already reeling from the menace of wild elephants.

As many as six people were injured in macaque attacks reported from Koyyamarakkadu and Water Tank Junction on Tuesday. The injured included four migrant workers, along with two women and a school student. While one person suffered a bite, the others sustained scratches from their claws. They sought primary medical treatment, though these incidents have not been officially reported to the Forest Department.

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The attacks were reported both in the morning and evening. In one incident, migrant workers staying in an apartment at Water Tank Junction were attacked while carrying food items after they tried to resist the animals.

Residents say such incidents have become frequent in the area over the past three months. Although the Forest Department has been informed, its intervention has been ineffective. The macaques are not only attacking people but also entering homes and kitchens to steal food items. Farmers also report damage to coconuts, mangoes and vegetables.

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The problem is particularly severe in residential pockets such as Koyyamarakkadu, Water Tank, Sathrappadi and Kuranguthodu Bridge. The Forest Department has supplied residents with crackers to deter macaques, but locals say even bursting crackers often fails to drive them away. Residents are now demanding that the animals be trapped using cages and relocated to deep forest areas.