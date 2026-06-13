Kochi: The long-running dispute over the proposed eviction of seven Dalit families from the Pariyathukavu settlement at Malayidom Thuruth near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam continues to be a headache for the state government as the mediation talks are yet to reach a consensus before the June 16 deadline.

Efforts to resolve the issues suffered a setback after a crucial conciliation meeting convened by Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Saturday night was cancelled last minute without giving a proper reason. However, the residents alleged that the meeting was cancelled following the absence of the private landowners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes just days before June 16, the deadline set by the Kerala High Court for implementing an eviction order concerning the 2.6-acre property, ownership of which has been awarded to the legal heirs of the late Kannattu Sankaran Nair through a Supreme Court decree.

The cancellation of the talks has heightened uncertainty among the residents of the settlement, many of whom fear imminent eviction. Members of the protest committee have also alleged that sections of the government machinery are increasingly favouring the landowners.

The state government had earlier proposed a compromise formula under which the landowners would surrender five cents of land per family at the rear portion of the disputed property, while the government would bear the cost of constructing rehabilitation houses and providing basic infrastructure, including roads, pathways and electricity connections. However, disagreements over relocation arrangements and the transition period have stalled progress.

Residents seek assurances before relocation

Saji PT, a resident of the Pariyathukavu settlement, said the families are unwilling to vacate their homes until alternative housing is fully completed and handed over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our most critical condition is that we must be allowed to continue living in our current homes until the new houses are fully built and the keys are physically handed over to us. We have strictly put forward this condition right now. We cannot vacate our homes and step out into nothingness while construction takes place. The landowners have refused to accept this temporary arrangement,” he said.

According to residents, they had also proposed an alternative arrangement that would allow their existing cluster of houses to remain intact while the rest of the property is handed over to the landowners. The meeting convened by the Minister was expected to communicate the landowners’ response to this proposal. However, the landowners did not attend the meeting.

“Through the Tahsildar, the District Collector contacted Kunnathunad MLA VP Sajeendran, but even the MLA confirmed that no definitive or correct answer has been received from the other side yet,” Saji said. “They don't know exactly why the landowners withdrew, but they said they are investigating it. We don't know what their real intention or strategy is.”

Residents said that if the proposal to retain their current homes is rejected, they will press for larger land allocations than those currently offered under the government's rehabilitation plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a compromise cannot be reached on our current terms, our next demand is going to be 15 cents of land per family, not 5” a resident said. “The SC/ST community is constantly being suppressed and pushed further down. We were originally roadside dwellers who were brought down to this land. Our families have guarded, tended, and preserved this property for 100 to 150 years. Shouldn't we at least ask for the wages of preserving this land for over a century?” he asked.

The residents have also demanded a legally binding agreement guaranteeing the construction of houses and supporting infrastructure if they are relocated to another portion of the property.

Minister calls for compromise

The breakdown of talks has added to tensions surrounding a dispute that has been before the courts for decades. Previous attempts to execute the eviction order through an Advocate Commission had faced strong resistance from residents, prompting political intervention.

Responding to concerns raised by protesters, Minister Roji M John said the government remained committed to finding a peaceful solution through dialogue.

“There might be various kinds of emotional responses from the protestors, and that is only natural,” the Minister said. “I do not intend to turn this into an emotional debate. We are moving forward with a sincere intention to discuss this, see it through to any extent necessary, and resolve it peacefully.”

The Minister said the dispute, which has a long legal history, could be resolved only through mutual concessions by both sides.

With the High Court scheduled to consider the matter again on June 16, district authorities are attempting to revive discussions between the parties. Officials are reportedly exploring the possibility of convening an emergency meeting at the Ernakulam District Collectorate in an effort to arrive at a settlement before the court deadline expires.