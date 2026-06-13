Thiruvananthapuram: HL Yadhu, who lost his temporary job as KSRTC driver following a roadside altercation with former Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, has been appointed as a driver in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The appointment comes after Puthupally MLA Chandy Oommen wrote to the Speaker requesting that Yadhu be provided employment. He has been appointed as a temporary driver in the assembly on a daily wage.

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Yadhu lost his temporary KSRTC job after Rajendran filed a complaint against him following a public altercation in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, on April 28, 2024. The dispute, reportedly triggered by an overtaking issue involving a KSRTC bus and the mayor's car, led to police registering a case against Yadhu based on Rajendran's allegation that he made an obscene gesture towards her. Yadhu also filed a complaint alleging obstruction of duty, but police later submitted a chargesheet supporting the mayor's version of events.

Yadhu’s name is also included in the Employment Exchange list for the recruitment of KSRTC drivers. Of the 30 candidates on the list, 15 have already been appointed. He is hopeful of receiving a permanent appointment in due course.