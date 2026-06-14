Key events in Kerala today: Book release, reception for minister, free yoga training on June 14
Various events to be held across Kerala on Sunday include book releases, conferences, cultural competitions, medical camps, and gatherings.
Various events to be held across Kerala on Sunday include book releases, conferences, cultural competitions, medical camps, and gatherings.
Various events to be held across Kerala on Sunday include book releases, conferences, cultural competitions, medical camps, and gatherings.
Novel discussion of Mahesh Panchu's 'Aarangu Pootha Kalam' in Thiruvananthapuram; Mixed Marriage Association district conference and family meet in Kottayam; free notebook distribution in Kochi; get-together of Parayantheri GLP School School's 1974-78 batch, among others, are some of the events of Kerala on Sunday, June 14, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Book release of 'Ambedkar and Marx' by Dr. P.K. Pokkar - 4:00 pm
- Press Club: Book release of Kēvalan's Poems - 3:00 pm
- Prof. N. Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall: Novel discussion of Mahesh Panchu's 'Aarangu Pootha Kalam' - 2:30 pm
- Press Club: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observance - 10:00 am
- Bharat Bhavan: Sathyan Foundation Sathyan Smruthi - 6:00 pm
- Lenin Balavadi: Sharmaji Memorial painting and poetry recitation competitions - 9:30 am
- PMG Govt. City Vocational Higher Secondary School: Poovachal Khader Cultural Committee children's poetry writing competition - 9:00 am
- Sreekaryam Thatwamasi Atma Vidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm
- Vizhinjam Adimalathura: Valedictory function of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Fisheries Ministry's Ocean Day observance - 4:30 pm
- Statue Padma Cafe: Rashtriya Lok Dal Kerala State Workers Meeting - 10:00 am
Kollam
- Kantonment Shanthi Nagar Residents Association: Reception for Minister Bindukrishna - 10:00 am
- Kollurvila Muslim Jama'ath: Inauguration of the renovated Maqbara and Kollurvila Jumah Masjid - 7:00 pm
- Vadakevila Aryabhatta Library and Sports Club: 50th Anniversary Celebration Valedictory - 10:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam Press Club Hall: Mixed Marriage Association District Conference and Family Meet. Inauguration by Minister Mons Joseph - 1:30 pm
- Haridhas's Madhavi Sadanam, Mariyappally, Nattakam: Samastha Kerala Variyar Samajam South Unit Public Meeting and Study Promotion Award Distribution - 3:00 pm
- Udikkimala Sreedharma Shastha Auditorium: Free Medical Camp - 9:00 am
Kochi
- Ernakulathappan Ground Opposite Ernakulam Women's Association Hall: KSFE Gold Appraisers Association (CITU) State Conference - Inauguration by K.N. Gopinath - 10:00 am
- Ernakulam IMA Blood Bank: Blood Donation Camp organised by the Women's Dental Council of the Indian Dental Association - 9:00 am
- Kadavanthra NSS Karayogam Hall: Career Guidance Seminar organised by NSS Karayogam - 9:00 am
- Chavara Cultural Centre Library Hall: Book releases organised by Chavara Cultural Centre and Agnidalam Organization - 'Dala Marmarangal' Short Story Collection, Braille book release - 10:00 am
- Ravipuram Hotel Mercy Estate: World Malayali Council India Region 2026 Biennial Conference - Inauguration by Global Chairman Gopala Pillai - 10:30 am
- Idappally Anchumana Devi Temple: Installation of the Paduka of the Panchavarga Peth (made of black stone) of the Vilakkumadam - Uma Thomas MLA - 10:30 am
- Thamanam MFRRA 27 (KochiN Apartments): May First Road Residence Association felicitation for students who passed SSLC and Plus Two - 6:30 pm
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: V P Prabhakaran's Art Exhibition - Harmony - 11:00 am
- Pandikudy Ente Kochi United Charitable Trust Office: Free Notebook Distribution - 10:00 am
- Marion Hall, Thoppumpady: 67th Division Councilor's School Empowerment Project. Hibi Eden MP - 3:00 pm
- Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery, Mattancherry: 'Avar Vannu Kadalum Karayum Kadannu' (They Came, Crossing Rivers and Seas) - Art Exhibition - 11:00 am
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattam Community Hall: Free Yoga Training organised by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre - 6:15 am
- Beypore HSS: Yoga Class organised by Malabar Yoga Research Centre - 6:30 am
- Thondayad Chinmaya Vidyalayam: Yoga Asana Championship organised by District Yoga Asana Sports Association - 8:00 am
- Payyanakkal Madrasa Complex: Blood Donation Camp and Anti-drug Awareness program organised by aman Charity Wing. Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu MLA. Chief Guest: City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph - 9:00 am
- Kallai M.S. Baburaj Road: Foundation stone laying ceremony for Kunnatthuparambu Ziusko Abhaya Project House. Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu MLA - 9:30 am
- Nalanda Auditorium: Sahodarya Samatva Sangham 4th Anniversary. Inauguration by Fatima Thahliya MLA - 10:00 am
- DCC Hall: State Akhila Parampararya Vaidya Federation State Council. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA - 10:00 am
- West Hill Polytechnic College: Pushpaka Brahmana Seva Sangham Annual Meeting and Family Meet - 10:00 am
- Parayantheri GLP School: School 74-78 Batch Children's Get-together - 10:00 am
- Knowledge City Valencia Galleria: Markaz Alumni Delegate Conclave, Media Award Presentation to Muhammad Anees, Coordinating Editor of Malayala Manorama Kannur. Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar - 10:00 am
- Nadakkavu GMC Ortho Hospital: Indo Korean Orthopedic Foundation District Conference - 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Nipuna Sasidharan's Mural Painting Exhibition - 11:00 am
- Meezhantha Sreeramakrishna Ashram: Balavivekam Class organised by Sreeramakrishna Mission - 3:30 pm
- Arayidathupalam Mujahid Centre: KNM South District Joint Leadership Meet - 4:00 pm
- Near New Stand Milma Booth: Blood Donation Pledge as part of World Blood Donor Day observance, organised by Kerala Blood Donors Forum. K Jayanth MLA - 5:00 pm
- Alakapuri: Felicitation for M Anilkumar, retired Deputy Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, organised by Friends Forum - 5:00 pm