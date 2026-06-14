Novel discussion of Mahesh Panchu's 'Aarangu Pootha Kalam' in Thiruvananthapuram; Mixed Marriage Association district conference and family meet in Kottayam; free notebook distribution in Kochi; get-together of Parayantheri GLP School School's 1974-78 batch, among others, are some of the events of Kerala on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club: Book release of 'Ambedkar and Marx' by Dr. P.K. Pokkar - 4:00 pm

Book release of 'Ambedkar and Marx' by Dr. P.K. Pokkar - 4:00 pm Press Club: Book release of Kēvalan's Poems - 3:00 pm

Book release of Kēvalan's Poems - 3:00 pm Prof. N. Krishna Pillai Foundation Hall: Novel discussion of Mahesh Panchu's 'Aarangu Pootha Kalam' - 2:30 pm

Novel discussion of Mahesh Panchu's 'Aarangu Pootha Kalam' - 2:30 pm Press Club : World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observance - 10:00 am

: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observance - 10:00 am Bharat Bhavan: Sathyan Foundation Sathyan Smruthi - 6:00 pm

Sathyan Foundation Sathyan Smruthi - 6:00 pm Lenin Balavadi : Sharmaji Memorial painting and poetry recitation competitions - 9:30 am

: Sharmaji Memorial painting and poetry recitation competitions - 9:30 am PMG Govt. City Vocational Higher Secondary School: Poovachal Khader Cultural Committee children's poetry writing competition - 9:00 am

Poovachal Khader Cultural Committee children's poetry writing competition - 9:00 am Sreekaryam Thatwamasi Atma Vidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm

Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm Vizhinjam Adimalathura: Valedictory function of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Fisheries Ministry's Ocean Day observance - 4:30 pm

Valedictory function of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Fisheries Ministry's Ocean Day observance - 4:30 pm Statue Padma Cafe: Rashtriya Lok Dal Kerala State Workers Meeting - 10:00 am

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Kollam

Kantonment Shanthi Nagar Residents Association: Reception for Minister Bindukrishna - 10:00 am

Reception for Minister Bindukrishna - 10:00 am Kollurvila Muslim Jama'ath: Inauguration of the renovated Maqbara and Kollurvila Jumah Masjid - 7:00 pm

Inauguration of the renovated Maqbara and Kollurvila Jumah Masjid - 7:00 pm Vadakevila Aryabhatta Library and Sports Club: 50th Anniversary Celebration Valedictory - 10:00 am

Kottayam

Kottayam Press Club Hall : Mixed Marriage Association District Conference and Family Meet. Inauguration by Minister Mons Joseph - 1:30 pm

: Mixed Marriage Association District Conference and Family Meet. Inauguration by Minister Mons Joseph - 1:30 pm Haridhas's Madhavi Sadanam, Mariyappally, Nattakam: Samastha Kerala Variyar Samajam South Unit Public Meeting and Study Promotion Award Distribution - 3:00 pm

Samastha Kerala Variyar Samajam South Unit Public Meeting and Study Promotion Award Distribution - 3:00 pm Udikkimala Sreedharma Shastha Auditorium: Free Medical Camp - 9:00 am

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Kochi

Ernakulathappan Ground Opposite Ernakulam Women's Association Hall : KSFE Gold Appraisers Association (CITU) State Conference - Inauguration by K.N. Gopinath - 10:00 am

: KSFE Gold Appraisers Association (CITU) State Conference - Inauguration by K.N. Gopinath - 10:00 am Ernakulam IMA Blood Bank: Blood Donation Camp organised by the Women's Dental Council of the Indian Dental Association - 9:00 am

Blood Donation Camp organised by the Women's Dental Council of the Indian Dental Association - 9:00 am Kadavanthra NSS Karayogam Hall : Career Guidance Seminar organised by NSS Karayogam - 9:00 am

: Career Guidance Seminar organised by NSS Karayogam - 9:00 am Chavara Cultural Centre Library Hall : Book releases organised by Chavara Cultural Centre and Agnidalam Organization - 'Dala Marmarangal' Short Story Collection, Braille book release - 10:00 am

: Book releases organised by Chavara Cultural Centre and Agnidalam Organization - 'Dala Marmarangal' Short Story Collection, Braille book release - 10:00 am Ravipuram Hotel Mercy Estate: World Malayali Council India Region 2026 Biennial Conference - Inauguration by Global Chairman Gopala Pillai - 10:30 am

World Malayali Council India Region 2026 Biennial Conference - Inauguration by Global Chairman Gopala Pillai - 10:30 am Idappally Anchumana Devi Temple : Installation of the Paduka of the Panchavarga Peth (made of black stone) of the Vilakkumadam - Uma Thomas MLA - 10:30 am

: Installation of the Paduka of the Panchavarga Peth (made of black stone) of the Vilakkumadam - Uma Thomas MLA - 10:30 am Thamanam MFRRA 27 (KochiN Apartments) : May First Road Residence Association felicitation for students who passed SSLC and Plus Two - 6:30 pm

: May First Road Residence Association felicitation for students who passed SSLC and Plus Two - 6:30 pm OED Gallery, Mattancherry : V P Prabhakaran's Art Exhibition - Harmony - 11:00 am

: V P Prabhakaran's Art Exhibition - Harmony - 11:00 am Pandikudy Ente Kochi United Charitable Trust Office : Free Notebook Distribution - 10:00 am

: Free Notebook Distribution - 10:00 am Marion Hall, Thoppumpady: 67th Division Councilor's School Empowerment Project. Hibi Eden MP - 3:00 pm

67th Division Councilor's School Empowerment Project. Hibi Eden MP - 3:00 pm Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery, Mattancherry: 'Avar Vannu Kadalum Karayum Kadannu' (They Came, Crossing Rivers and Seas) - Art Exhibition - 11:00 am

Kozhikode

Azhchavattam Community Hall : Free Yoga Training organised by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre - 6:15 am

: Free Yoga Training organised by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre - 6:15 am Beypore HSS : Yoga Class organised by Malabar Yoga Research Centre - 6:30 am

: Yoga Class organised by Malabar Yoga Research Centre - 6:30 am Thondayad Chinmaya Vidyalayam : Yoga Asana Championship organised by District Yoga Asana Sports Association - 8:00 am

: Yoga Asana Championship organised by District Yoga Asana Sports Association - 8:00 am Payyanakkal Madrasa Complex : Blood Donation Camp and Anti-drug Awareness program organised by aman Charity Wing. Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu MLA. Chief Guest: City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph - 9:00 am

: Blood Donation Camp and Anti-drug Awareness program organised by aman Charity Wing. Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu MLA. Chief Guest: City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph - 9:00 am Kallai M.S. Baburaj Road : Foundation stone laying ceremony for Kunnatthuparambu Ziusko Abhaya Project House. Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu MLA - 9:30 am

: Foundation stone laying ceremony for Kunnatthuparambu Ziusko Abhaya Project House. Inauguration by V K Faisal Babu MLA - 9:30 am Nalanda Auditorium: Sahodarya Samatva Sangham 4th Anniversary. Inauguration by Fatima Thahliya MLA - 10:00 am

Sahodarya Samatva Sangham 4th Anniversary. Inauguration by Fatima Thahliya MLA - 10:00 am DCC Hall: State Akhila Parampararya Vaidya Federation State Council. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA - 10:00 am

State Akhila Parampararya Vaidya Federation State Council. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA - 10:00 am West Hill Polytechnic College : Pushpaka Brahmana Seva Sangham Annual Meeting and Family Meet - 10:00 am

: Pushpaka Brahmana Seva Sangham Annual Meeting and Family Meet - 10:00 am Parayantheri GLP School : School 74-78 Batch Children's Get-together - 10:00 am

: School 74-78 Batch Children's Get-together - 10:00 am Knowledge City Valencia Galleria : Markaz Alumni Delegate Conclave, Media Award Presentation to Muhammad Anees, Coordinating Editor of Malayala Manorama Kannur. Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar - 10:00 am

: Markaz Alumni Delegate Conclave, Media Award Presentation to Muhammad Anees, Coordinating Editor of Malayala Manorama Kannur. Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar - 10:00 am Nadakkavu GMC Ortho Hospital : Indo Korean Orthopedic Foundation District Conference - 10:00 am

: Indo Korean Orthopedic Foundation District Conference - 10:00 am Academy Art Gallery : Nipuna Sasidharan's Mural Painting Exhibition - 11:00 am

: Nipuna Sasidharan's Mural Painting Exhibition - 11:00 am Meezhantha Sreeramakrishna Ashram : Balavivekam Class organised by Sreeramakrishna Mission - 3:30 pm

: Balavivekam Class organised by Sreeramakrishna Mission - 3:30 pm Arayidathupalam Mujahid Centre: KNM South District Joint Leadership Meet - 4:00 pm

KNM South District Joint Leadership Meet - 4:00 pm Near New Stand Milma Booth : Blood Donation Pledge as part of World Blood Donor Day observance, organised by Kerala Blood Donors Forum. K Jayanth MLA - 5:00 pm

: Blood Donation Pledge as part of World Blood Donor Day observance, organised by Kerala Blood Donors Forum. K Jayanth MLA - 5:00 pm Alakapuri: Felicitation for M Anilkumar, retired Deputy Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra, organised by Friends Forum - 5:00 pm