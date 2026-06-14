The long-running dispute over the proposed eviction of seven Dalit families from the Pariyathukavu settlement at Malayidom Thuruth near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam has finally been resolved, Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John said. The breakthrough came after residents and landowners agreed to a settlement, proposed by the state government, under which each of the seven families would be allotted five cents of land within the same property.

"The dispute has been amicably resolved," the minister said after a high-level meeting attended by residents, landowners and government officials. As part of the agreement, the state government will construct houses of at least 1,000 square feet for the families on the allotted plots within a year. Residents will also be allowed to cut and remove trees from the land they currently occupy. In addition, road access will be provided to the new plots, with the roads coming under the local panchayat's jurisdiction.

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The families can continue to live in their existing homes until the new houses are completed. The parties also agreed to withdraw around 15 cases linked to protests against the proposed eviction.

The settlement comes just days before June 16, the deadline set by the Kerala High Court to implement an eviction order for the 2.6-acre property. Ownership of the land had been awarded to the legal heirs of the late Kannattu Sankaran Nair through a Supreme Court decree.

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The five-cent rehabilitation formula had earlier been proposed by the state government. Under the plan, landowners would surrender five cents of land for each family from the rear portion of the disputed property, while the government would bear the cost of housing and basic infrastructure, including roads, pathways and electricity connections. Nevertheless, disagreements regarding relocation plans and the transition period slowed the process of reaching an agreement.

The protest site at Malayidom Thuruth. Photo: Onmanorama.

"We have held multiple rounds of discussions, taking into account the concerns and requirements of both sides," the minister said.

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However, residents told Onmanorama that the agreement has brought them little joy, as it still means leaving behind the homes where they were born and raised. "We have no other option. The issue can be resolved only if all sides are willing to compromise. That is why we have agreed to the proposal," said Saji PT, a resident of Malayidom Thuruth. Saji also expressed concern over whether the promised houses would be completed within the stipulated one-year period. "Our understanding is that we will not be evicted from our current homes until the new houses are ready," he added.

The agreement is expected to be signed within two days and submitted before the High Court through the Advocate General on June 16. To oversee the implementation process until the housing project is completed, the government has entrusted the responsibility to the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer and the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The meeting, held at the District Collector's chamber on Saturday night, was attended by VP Sajeendran MLA, District Collector G Priyanka, Ernakulam Rural SP Sundarshan, Additional District Magistrate K Manoj, District Panchayat Public Works Standing Committee Chairman PA Mukthar, Vazhakulam Block Panchayat Vice President Shameer Thukalil, Secretary PM Abdul Latheef, Kunnathunad Tahsildar M Maya, members of the protest committee, elected representatives and other officials.