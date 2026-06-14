A 46-year-old man died after falling into a clarifier at a Kerala Water Authority (KWA) water treatment plant near Kadukutty in Thrissur district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Joseph, a native of Melur.

The incident occurred at the KWA's water purification facility at Vynthala. Joseph, who worked as a tank operator at the plant, had been reported missing since Saturday evening.

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According to Fire officials, Joseph had informed his colleagues that he was going for a tea break, but did not return. When he remained untraceable for an extended period, co-workers began searching for him and later found his footwear near one of the clarifier tanks. They subsequently alerted the Mala Fire and Rescue Services.

"We received information about the incident at around 9.50 pm. Joseph was responsible for monitoring two clarifiers, each measuring around five metres in depth and 15 metres in width. He was later found submerged in one of the tanks," an officer from the Mala Fire and Rescue Station said.

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He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Chalakudy, where doctors declared him brought dead. Officials said the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Further investigation is underway.