The ongoing blame game between Health Minister K Muraleedharan and Dr Reena K J, Director of Health Services (DHS), intensified on Sunday after the minister cited a lack of communication from the DHS as the reason behind her transfer.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Muraleedharan addressed reports of an alleged communication gap between the health minister and the DHS. He claimed that although Dr Reena had received the test results from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), the information was not passed on to him.

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"When I conducted the press conference at 5.30 pm, I had not received the information," the minister said.

According to Muraleedharan, all tests conducted in Kerala had returned positive results. However, he alleged that the results of the test conducted at the Pune institute did not reach him before the press conference.

"Media persons from Kozhikode were already aware that the results had come. Even the DHS, who was with me at the meeting, knew about it but did not inform me," he said.

Muraleedharan maintained that the transfer was not linked to Dr Reena availing leave, noting that the government had already clarified the matter. Instead, he said, the decision was prompted by her failure to communicate crucial information.

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"The decision was made because she withheld crucial information," he added.

The government on Friday issued orders transferring Dr Reena to the post of Director, Regional Public Health Laboratory, Ernakulam. The move came amid simmering tensions between the minister and the DHS following what appeared to be a breakdown in communication that resulted in conflicting information being released.

The transfer order stated that Dr Reena had completed three years in the post and that the government was considering the appointment of a regular director. It also noted that she had availed 15 days of leave during the epidemic period.

However, on Saturday, Muraleedharan described the transfer as a disciplinary action against an official who had failed to function in alignment with the system.

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"It's not about the leave — whether it's two days or 15 days. She was transferred based on a note from the Principal Secretary. It said she has completed three years and the government can either extend her term or take other steps," he said, adding that the reference to her leave in the order would be corrected.

The minister also accused the DHS of failing to cooperate with the government's request to deploy doctors and healthcare staff for duty during the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

"Some of her actions didn't align with the system. The government won't tolerate that. She sent a letter to the Devaswom Board saying government doctors and staff cannot be allotted for service during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. How can she say such a thing without consulting the government or the minister? The government is bound to protect the interests of devotees. Whoever acts against the interests of the government will not be tolerated," Muraleedharan said.

The letter in question was sent by Dr Reena to the Devaswom Commissioner on May 20 as a follow-up to a review meeting held to plan arrangements for the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Contrary to the minister's claim, however, the letter does not state that government doctors cannot be allotted for Sabarimala duty.