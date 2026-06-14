The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case will undertake further dismantling of temple artefacts on Sunday for scientific examination. It is learned that the exercise would be the final phase of inspection before the SIT files the chargesheet. The move comes after the Kerala High Court, on June 8, permitted the SIT to carry out the dismantling activities.

The order was issued after the SIT submitted the findings of the National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur, based on a scientific examination of 36 samples collected in connection with two cases registered as part of the investigation. The samples were taken from various parts of the temple structure, including pillar plates and gold-plated idol components.

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The SIT also submitted a progress report on the investigation before the court. According to the report, the NML findings, read along with an earlier report by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), provide a clear picture of the methodology allegedly adopted in committing the offence.

The SIT had informed the court that while samples had already been collected from certain artefacts inside the Sabarimala Sreekovil, the examination of the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper door-frame plate could not be completed due to practical difficulties and objections raised during attempts to dismantle them. It argued that dismantling the artefacts and collecting additional samples were essential to accurately determine the quantity of gold cladding used.

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Accepting the request, the High Court permitted the SIT to dismantle the Prabhamandalam plates and the upper door-frame plate, collect samples with the assistance of experts, and send them for laboratory analysis. The court observed that the exercise was necessary to conclusively establish the facts.

The court also recorded the SIT's submission that the investigation into the removal and disposal of the Dwarapalakas in 2025 was substantially complete and that a final report could be filed without further delay.

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The matter has been posted to June 18, when the court will review further developments in the case and consider the culpability of those involved.