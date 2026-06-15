Key events in Kerala today: Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival inauguration, free bus travel launch on June 15
Kerala hosts a range of events, including a senior-citizen awareness program and the inauguration of the Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme for women, among others.
Kerala hosts a range of events, including a senior-citizen awareness program and the inauguration of the Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme for women, among others.
Kerala hosts a range of events, including a senior-citizen awareness program and the inauguration of the Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme for women, among others.
Awareness program for senior citizens by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram; awareness day celebration against atrocities towards senior citizens in Kottayam; inauguration of the evening Aadhaar service counter by the Postal Department in Kochi; World Blood Donor Day celebration in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, June 15, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thampanoor Central Bus Station: Inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme, providing free travel for women on KSRTC buses, by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 8:30 am.
- Vellayambalam Jimmy George Stadium: Awareness program for senior citizens by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 9:00 am.
- Sreevaraham Ayodhya Nagar Chembai Memorial Hall: Inauguration of the five-day Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival by K. Jayakumar at 5:30 pm.
- Jagathi, Mahakavi Ulloor Memorial Library and Research Institute: Commemoration of the 77th death anniversary of Ulloor S. Parameshwara Iyer at 9:30 am.
Kollam
- Kollam Sree Narayana Public School: Remembering Prof Sivaprasad and award presentation by Minister Bindu Krishna at 2:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam KSRTC Depot Premises: Free travel for women on ordinary buses; District level inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 9:00 am.
- DLLE Hall, MG University Campus: Awareness day celebration against atrocities towards senior citizens. Inauguration by District Panchayat President Joji Philip at 10:00 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Boat Jetty KSRTC Depot: Inauguration of the free bus travel scheme for women on KSRTC buses by MP Hybi Eden at 9:00 am.
- Abraham Madamakal Road, Kochi Corporation Office Building: Reception for MP and MLAs at 11:00 am.
- Postal Parcel Booking Office, Gandhinagar, Kadavanthra: Inauguration of the evening Aadhaar service counter by the Postal Department by Postmaster General T Nirmala Devi at 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam YMCA Hall: Anniversary celebrations of the Narendra Modi government; Inauguration of BJP Seva Sadass by Union Minister Suresh Gopi at 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Children's Creative Evening at 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Mavoor Road KSRTC Depot: District-level inauguration of Priyadarshini free travel by MP M K Raghavan at 9:00 am.
- Chinnamanjali Auditorium, Thondayad: Bhagavad Gita Class by Swami Jitātmananda Saraswati at 9:15 am.
- Calicut CSI Retreat Hall, Mananchira: World Blood Donor Day celebration organised by Calicut Blood Donors Forum at 11:00 am.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Book release by Olive Books by Sunny M Kapikkad at 4:00 pm.