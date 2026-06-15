The Kerala Government's Priyadarshini scheme, which grants free travel for women and transgender persons on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, is set to come into effect on Monday.

The government issued an order on June 11 allowing women and transgender persons to travel free of cost on ordinary KSRTC services. The scheme, a key promise under the newly elected UDF government's Indira Guarantee programme, was one of the flagship assurances highlighted during its election campaign.

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According to the Transport Department order, the scheme aims to ensure unrestricted mobility for women and promote a more inclusive and participatory society. The government said the initiative is expected to enhance employment opportunities for women while contributing to their economic and social empowerment.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director seeking approval for a free-travel scheme on KSRTC services. After examining the proposal, the government approved the first phase of the programme, under which all women and transgender persons, irrespective of age, will be entitled to free travel on ordinary KSRTC services from June 15 onwards.

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The order states that the scheme's implementation and effectiveness will be periodically reviewed, and further measures will be formulated based on the assessment. The state government will bear the full financial burden of the project and establish a dedicated cash-transfer and financial-management mechanism to ensure that KSRTC's operational expenses and financial commitments are met without disruption.

Which buses are covered under the scheme?

The facility will be available on all categories of KSRTC ordinary services without any distance restriction. However, it will not be extended to City Fast services, Fast Passenger services and other higher-class services, festival special services, weekend additional services, BTC services, chartered trips and similar services.

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To ensure easy identification, all eligible buses must prominently display the words "Priyadarshini Scheme" on both sides and at the front of the vehicle.

Conductors are required to issue a Zero Fare Ticket to every eligible passenger, recording the boarding and destination points. Allowing travel without issuing such a ticket will be treated as a revenue loss equivalent to an Uncollected Fare (UCF). Similarly, failure to issue tickets to eligible passengers or issuing them to ineligible persons will be considered a serious irregularity.

Ticket inspection squads to monitor operations

Ticket inspection squads have been instructed to closely monitor violations, including the collection of fares from eligible beneficiaries, non-issuance of Zero Fare Tickets, issuance of excess tickets, extension of the benefit to ineligible services, and issuance of women's free-travel tickets to male passengers. Strict action has been ordered against those found violating the guidelines.

Certain charges to continue

According to the Transport Department guidelines, women travelling with family members will be issued separate tickets from male passengers, and the applicable fare will be collected from the latter. Likewise, passengers carrying luggage beyond the permissible limit will have to pay the prescribed luggage charges through a separate luggage ticket.

Private bus owners protest move

T Gopinathan, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation, had earlier said the move could severely affect the private bus sector and urged the government to provide a support package for private operators before implementing the scheme.

Private bus operators alleged that the decision was taken without consulting stakeholders in the sector. According to them, concerns over the proposal had already been raised during the pre-election Puthuyuga Yatra led by former Opposition leader V D Satheesan.