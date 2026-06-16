A 16-year-old girl was stabbed by a youth at Kanyakulangara near Vembayam here on Tuesday, after she allegedly rejected advances from him. Vattapara police have begun a probe.

The police said that the accused is absconding. He has been identified as Sahad Mohammad, a resident of Panavoor.

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The girl was on her way to home at Thenguvila when she was attacked by the youth at 12.30 pm. A concrete road leads to her house.

Residents, who rushed the girl to the hospital, said that Sahad arrived in a car and waited on the road.

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He then assaulted her with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds to her neck. Irshad, ward member, Kanyakulangara, said that the girl also sustained injuries to her body parts while trying to resist the attack.

The girl screamed for help and neighbouring residents came to her help. By then, Sahad fled the scene in the car. On his way, he also knocked down a two-wheeler, leaving a woman injured.

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The police are probing if there were accomplices. The girl was rushed to Medical College hospital where she underwent a surgery. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The injured girl, a plus-two student, is the eldest daughter of a lottery vendor and a tailor. The cops suspect that Sahad's attack on the girl was planned as he knew the way to her house and he waited on the roadside.

Sahad had stayed in a rented house at Kanyakulangara seven months ago.