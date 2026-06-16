Key events in Kerala today: Kathakali literature class, folk songs, award presentation on June 16
Kerala hosts diverse events, including Khadi Board conferences, Ayurvedic camps, merchant meetings, cultural programmes, and exhibitions across districts on Tuesday.
Kerala hosts diverse events, including Khadi Board conferences, Ayurvedic camps, merchant meetings, cultural programmes, and exhibitions across districts on Tuesday.
Kerala hosts diverse events, including Khadi Board conferences, Ayurvedic camps, merchant meetings, cultural programmes, and exhibitions across districts on Tuesday.
Kerala Khadi Board Employees' State Conference in Thiruvananthapuram; free ayurvedic medical camp and medicine distribution in Kollam; district council meeting of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and election of office bearers in Kottayam; public discussion 'Vidyuth Chintan Sayahnam' organised by KSEB Pensioners Sangh, in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Inauguration of Press Club Studio Voice Acting Course by Speaker Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan at 11:30 am.
- Mannam Memorial Hall: Kerala Khadi Board Employees' State Conference by Minister T Siddique at 10:00 am.
- Menamkulam Nadan Agrofarm: Inauguration of Flower Cultivation Planting by Minister T. Siddique at 11:00 am.
- Anayara Samithi: Five-day Executive Training Program for the Coconut Development Board (Kerra Project) at 9:30 am.
- Sreevaraham Ayodhya Nagar Chembai Memorial Hall: Cultural Conference as part of the Five-day Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival by Minister C.P. John at 5:30 pm.
- Pulimoodu Bank Employees Union Hall: Sevak Union International Domestic Workers Day Celebration at 3:30 pm.
- Margi Griham: Kathakali Literature Classes at 10:00 am.
Kollam
- Puntalathazham YMVA Library Hall: Free Ayurvedic Medical Camp and Medicine Distribution jointly organised by Library Senior Citizens Forum, Department of Indian Systems of Medicine, and Vadekkevila Govt. Ayurveda Dispensary at 9:00 am.
Kottayam
- K C Mammen Mappillai Hall: District Council Meeting of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and Election of Office Bearers at 2:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kaloor Gokulam Park Convention Centre: Inauguration of Inner Fashion Expo by Minister Roshi M. John, Inauguration of Security Project by MP Hibi Eden, and Inauguration of Stall by MLA T.J. Vinod at 10:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Folk Songs of the Week by Edappally Senior Citizens Forum members at 5:30 pm.
- Kalady Merchants Association Hall: Reception to Minister Roshi M. John and Presentation of Educational Awards organised by Kalady Merchants Association at 5:00 pm.
- Neeleswaram Service Co-operative Bank Auditorium: Reception to Minister Roshi M John, Presentation of Educational Awards, and Felicitation of Talented Individuals organised by Malayattoor-Neeleswaram Panchayats at 3:30 pm.
- Thottumugham Crescent Public School: Inauguration of Reading Week by Writer Unni Ammayambalam at 11:00 am.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: 'Avar Vanna, Karayum Kadalum Kadannu' - Art Exhibition at 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan Dr K Madhavan Kutty Study and Research Centre: Public Discussion 'Vidyuth Chintan Sayahnam' organised by KSEB Pensioners Sangh, Inaugurated by Former KSEBL Director P Surendran at 4:00 pm.
- Francis Road Grand Auditorium: Felicitation of SSLC and Plus Two High Achievers by Chintha Arts Centre, Inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan at 4:00 pm.