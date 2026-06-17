The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Kozhikode apart from yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) was very likely at a few places in Kerala on Wednesday, the weather agency said. Heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places in Kerala till June 23, the agency added.

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Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph were very likely at one or two places over Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coastal weather alert

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC), Thiruvananthapuram, issued a Coastal Weather Bulletin for the north Kerala coast, warning that winds would be north-westerly at 15–20 knots. Weather conditions were expected to be widespread rain and thunderstorms.

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Visibility would be moderate, becoming poor during rain and thunderstorms, and very poor during heavy rainfall. Sea conditions were expected to be moderate, with no storm surge or tidal warning being issued. Port signals were nil at all ports.

For the South Kerala coast, similar conditions were forecast, with north-westerly winds at 15–20 knots, widespread rain and thunderstorms, moderate sea conditions, reduced visibility during rain, and no storm surge or tidal warning. Port signals were also nil at all ports.

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Yellow alert