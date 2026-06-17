Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kozhikode district committee has decided to intervene in the controversy surrounding the appointment of E Abu Thahir as the Personal Assistant (PA) to Kozhikode South MLA V K Faisal Babu. The committee has resolved to conduct a hearing involving both those supporting and opposing the appointment before taking a final stand on the matter.

The appointment had triggered strong objections from sections within the party, particularly the district units of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) and the State Employees Union (SEU), the service organisation affiliated with the IUML.

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The SEU, in a letter submitted to the Muslim League district committee, alleged that Abu Thahir had been an active member of the NGO Union for nearly a decade and had played a leading role in activities perceived as detrimental to the interests of the SEU.

The issue also sparked intense discussions within the Kozhikode district committee of the Muslim Youth League. Several members questioned whether adequate importance was being given to the party’s organisational structure, affiliated bodies and long-time grassroots workers while making key appointments.

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A senior MYL leader had earlier told Onmanorama that the Youth League had formally conveyed its concerns to the IUML district leadership and sought a review of the appointment.

According to party sources, the district committee has now decided to hear the arguments of both factions before arriving at a conclusion. The leadership is expected to examine all allegations and concerns raised regarding Abu Thahir’s political background and activities.

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“The party leadership can take a final decision only after conducting a detailed inquiry into Abu Thahir’s political background and activities. There are allegations that he maintained close associations with leaders of Left-affiliated organisations for several years. It is also being pointed out that he had previously served on the personal staff of a former LDF MLA from Perambra,” the MYL leader said.

However, another section within the party has defended the appointment, arguing that Abu Thahir became actively involved in IUML politics after relocating to Kozhikode city, where his wife’s family resides.

Supporters of the appointment also maintain that Faisal Babu, a first-time MLA, may have prioritised administrative efficiency and experience while selecting members of his personal staff.

“Since concerns have now been raised from within the party, the leadership may examine all aspects of the matter, including Abu Thahir’s political affiliations and activities, before arriving at a final decision. We have only conveyed the general sentiment prevailing among Youth League workers at the grassroots level,” the MYL leader added.

Party sources indicated that the district committee’s intervention is aimed at addressing the concerns raised by various party units and ensuring that all sides are heard before any further decision is taken regarding the controversial appointment.