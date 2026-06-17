Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday ordered a fresh reshuffle of IPS officers and created four new ex-cadre posts in the police department for a period of one year. The transfers and postings were issued through a General Administration Department order dated June 16.

As part of the restructuring, the government created the posts of Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Malappuram; Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 (Law & Order and Traffic), Kochi City; Superintendent of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau), Southern Range, Thiruvananthapuram; and Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences Wing), Thiruvananthapuram Range. All four posts have been created in Level 11 of the pay matrix with effect from June 16 and declared equivalent to existing cadre posts under the Indian Police Service (Pay) Rules, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the senior-level changes, Putta Vimaladitya IPS, who was serving as Inspector General of Police (Internal Security), has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (North Zone). S Sateesh Bino IPS, previously Inspector General of Police (Armed Police Battalions), will replace him as Inspector General of Police (Internal Security).

In the Deputy Inspector General rank, Karthick K IPS, who had earlier been transferred as DIG, Thrissur Range, has now been posted as DIG, Kannur Range. Narayanan T IPS, who was under orders to move to Kannur Range, has been retained as DIG, Thrissur Range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajit Kumar IPS, who had been awaiting posting after his transfer from the post of Palakkad District Police Chief, has been appointed Superintendent of Police (Telecom).

Mohanachandran Nair M P IPS, who was earlier transferred as SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode and Wayanad, has now been posted as SP, Crime Branch, Malappuram, in the newly created ex-cadre post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun K Pavithran IPS, awaiting posting after his transfer from the post of Wayanad District Police Chief, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 (Law & Order and Traffic), Kochi City.

Juvvanapudi Mahesh IPS, who was transferred from the post of Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief and awaiting posting, has been appointed SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Southern Range, Thiruvananthapuram.

Shahul Hameed A IPS, formerly Kottayam District Police Chief and awaiting posting, has been appointed SP, Economic Offences Wing, Thiruvananthapuram Range.

Meanwhile, Shahansha K S IPS, serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 (Law & Order and Traffic), Kochi City, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order and Traffic), Thiruvananthapuram City.

The order was issued by Additional Secretary Rajesh G R on behalf of the Governor.