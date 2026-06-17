Malappuram: A fresh death linked to Shigella infection has been confirmed in Malappuram district, raising concerns over the spread of the disease in Kerala. The victim, a 74-year-old woman from Aliparamba near Perinthalmanna, passed away on Tuesday.

Health authorities confirmed the infection following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday. The deceased, Nafeesa, was residing in Vazhenkada in the Perinthalmanna block panchayat.

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Nafeesa, who had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer for several years, sought treatment at the Perinthalmanna District Hospital on June 3, after experiencing breathing difficulties. An ECG conducted at the hospital indicated cardiac-related complications, and as ICU support was required, she was referred to Manjeri Medical College on June 4.

While undergoing treatment there, she developed diarrhoea on June 9 and later confirmed Shigella infection. She continued to receive treatment in the ICU for her pre-existing respiratory complications. But, she passed away around 10 pm on Tuesday, while still under intensive care, informed health authorities.

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Following her death, a special meeting of health officials was convened by District Medical Officer (DMO). As part of preventive measures, four investigation teams surveyed 60 houses in the vicinity of the case, identifying and monitoring individuals with symptoms such as fever and diarrhoea.

Super-chlorination was carried out in 27 households in the area, and necessary public awareness activities were conducted. A comprehensive health awareness class was also organised at Edayikkal School on the same day.

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On Wednesday, an inter-sectoral meeting was convened at the panchayat level and the meeting decided to intensify all field-level preventive measures over the next ten days, strengthen inspections of hotels, eateries and other establishments, and conduct awareness programmes in schools.

The latest fatality takes the number of Shigella-related deaths in the state this year to six. Five of the six deaths have been reported this month alone.

The state reported 12 new Shigella cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections recorded this month to 91. A total of 167 Shigella cases have been confirmed in Kerala so far this year.

The first Shigella-related death was reported in Kozhikode in March, when a three-year-old girl from Kuttikkattoor succumbed to the infection. The second fatality, a four-year-old girl, was also reported from Kozhikode. The third death involved a 59-year-old woman who was diagnosed with Shigella only after her death. In Malappuram, a seven-year-old boy died of the infection two days ago.