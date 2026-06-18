Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains are expected to continue across parts of Kerala on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in two districts and a yellow alert in six others.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, which have been placed under an orange alert. The weather agency has forecast rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours, with some areas likely to receive very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm during the same period.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, where isolated heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours is expected.

The IMD said the Southwest monsoon has begun to weaken over Kerala and rainfall activity is likely to decrease gradually in the coming days. However, intermittent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist in several parts of the state in the short term.

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Meanwhile, the weather agency has also issued a warning for strong winds over parts of the Arabian Sea. Squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail along and off the Somalia coast, parts of the southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, and along and off the north Oman coast adjoining the northwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the warning period due to rough weather conditions.