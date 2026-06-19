Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government's first budget, presented by Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan in the Kerala Assembly on Friday, announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the agriculture, dairy, rural development and traditional industries sectors.

A comprehensive package has been proposed for Kerala's cashew sector, one of the state's key traditional industries. The government also announced special welfare benefits for pottery workers to support livelihoods in the handicrafts sector.

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In a major initiative for the dairy sector, the government said it aims to increase the state's daily milk production to one crore litres within the next three years. Surplus milk will be converted into value-added products to improve returns for dairy farmers and strengthen the sector's sustainability.

To support the dairy industry, the Budget earmarked ₹102.88 crore for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development sector. The government also announced plans to introduce poultry clubs in schools to promote awareness and encourage interest in poultry farming among students.

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The Budget proposed the establishment of new storage centres for coconuts to improve storage facilities and support coconut farmers.

In a significant relief measure for rubber growers, the government announced that the support price of natural rubber would be increased to ₹250 per kg.

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The government has also allocated ₹2,138 crore for rural development programmes across the state. In addition, a special project will be launched to reduce road accidents and improve road safety.