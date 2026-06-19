Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan on Friday presented the UDF government's maiden Budget in the Kerala Assembly, unveiling a mix of welfare measures, infrastructure projects, healthcare initiatives, investment reforms and economic development programmes.

Presenting the revised Budget for 2026-27, Satheesan said the government was addressing a difficult fiscal situation marked by a revenue shortfall and mounting liabilities while continuing welfare commitments and investing in long-term growth sectors.

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Fiscal backdrop

Kerala's aggregate debt stands at ₹5.07 lakh crore.

Salaries, pensions and interest payments account for 77% of revenue receipts.

The government cited a revenue shortfall of ₹20,500 crore.

The Plan Outlay was revised from ₹35,750 crore to ₹30,370 crore.

Accumulated liabilities were estimated at ₹87,012 crore.

Mission Samudra and maritime economy

The Budget's flagship announcement was Mission Samudra, a ₹400-crore programme aimed at integrating Kerala's 600-km coastline, ports and inland waterways to transform the state into a maritime powerhouse within five years.

Key announcements include:

₹400 crore for Mission Samudra.

₹50 crore for the Southern Kerala Economic Corridor linking Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.

₹100 crore for the Rare and Critical Minerals Corridor.

Priority for the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam railway line and Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road.

Plans to make Vizhinjam India's first green bunkering port.

₹50 crore for an International Maritime Museum.

Exploration of Blue Bonds through marine public-private partnerships.

Development of Alappuzha as India's Blue Economy Capital.

Investment, industry and employment



Invest Keralam, a single-window investment facilitation mechanism chaired by the Chief Minister.

₹100 crore for the Kerala MSME Growth Scheme.

Establishment of 10,000 new MSMEs.

Data-driven Invest Keralam Cell to resolve land and investment bottlenecks.

₹2 crore for the Global Job Watch Tower.

₹5 crore for promoting the space economy and private satellite manufacturing.

Global Convention Centre at Kochi airport.

Kerala Mark certification for indigenous products.

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Education and knowledge economy

₹100 crore for Kerala Knowledge Valley.

Amendments to facilitate the entry of leading foreign universities.

Collaboration with globally reputed institutions.

₹50 crore for Wayanad Tribal University.

₹60 crore for a Research Park modelled on IIT Madras Research Park.

International Skill Training Centres in association with ASAP Kerala and NORKA.

Global Placement Cell to facilitate safe overseas employment.

Healthcare and medical infrastructure



Total allocation of ₹2,076.02 crore for Medical Care and Public Health.

Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme offering free health coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family.

₹10 crore initial allocation for the scheme.

₹100 crore for Kerala Health and Life Sciences City.

₹100 crore for upgrading medical colleges in Kasaragod, Idukki, Wayanad and Manjeri, operationalising the second medical college in Thiruvananthapuram and establishing a medical college at Haripad.

₹10 crore for modernising Ernakulam Medical College.

Autonomous status for selected medical colleges.

₹5 crore to upgrade Malappuram Taluk Hospital into a super-speciality general hospital.

₹10 crore for a cancer centre in Malappuram.

₹20 crore for 10 mobile testing laboratories in rural areas.

Support for children with Type 1 and brittle diabetes through insulin, insulin pumps and CGM sensors.

Comprehensive revamp of the Medisep health insurance scheme.

Welfare and social security

The government retained its focus on welfare spending.

Social security pensions to continue at ₹2,000 per month.

Total pension commitment of ₹14,500 crore.

₹1,000 monthly cash assistance for women engaged in the care economy.

Free KSRTC travel for women and transgender persons with an allocation of ₹600 crore.

Honorarium for Anganwadi workers increased by ₹1,000.

ASHA workers' honorarium increased from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000.

Literacy mission instructors to receive an additional ₹1,000 per month.

Noon meal workers to receive a daily wage increase of ₹25.

Honorarium increase for pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

Menstrual hygiene initiative in schools.

Land Reforms 2.0 and housing

New Land Management Policy.

Creation of a Land Bank using unused government and PSU land.

Land Reforms 2.0 through the amendment of outdated laws.

Faster commercial land conversion procedures.

Land Pooling Framework for large projects.

Greater powers for KINFRA and INKEL in land acquisition.

Technology-enabled revision of land fair value.

One-time settlement scheme for 1,46,355 undervaluation cases involving ₹703 crore.

Disposal of all pending Section 28A appeals by October 31, 2026.

Pattayam for all eligible coastal residents.

Time-bound resolution of pattayam issues in hilly regions.

Regularisation of existing constructions on cardamom patta land.

Extension of e-stamping facilities to private insurance companies.

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Tourism and regional development

The government announced measures to strengthen tourism infrastructure.

Total tourism allocation of ₹325.36 crore.

Steps to grant industry status to tourism.

₹19 crore for the Muziris Heritage Project.

Resumption of the Kottayam Skywalk project.

Green Marshals scheme at major tourist destinations.

Pilgrimage tourism circuit connecting key religious centres.

₹5 crore for dynamic lighting at Athirappally waterfalls.

Amendments to allow more tourism activities in plantation areas.

Culture, cinema and heritage

Several major cultural projects were announced.

₹100 crore for the J C Daniel International Film City in Kochi.

Industry status for the cinema sector.

₹50 crore for the M T Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park in Kozhikode.

₹1 crore for a memorial for actor Salim Kumar.

₹1 crore for a cultural centre and museum in memory of artist Namboothiri.

₹5 crore for the Johnson Music Academy in Thrissur.

₹1 crore for a music academy in memory of ghazal singer Umbayi.

Increase in grant for Aranmula Palliyodams from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

Non-Resident Keralites

The Budget announced several measures targeting the Malayali diaspora.

Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme for returning emigrants.

Pravasi Investment Company for infrastructure investments.

Restructuring of the Pravasi Dividend Scheme.

Expansion of distress relief and legal aid for NRIs.

Upgrade of the Norka Business Facilitation Centre into a single-window system.

Expansion of KSFE Pravasi Chitty.

International Skill Training Centres.

Global Placement Cell.

Elderly welfare and silver economy

The government announced plans to develop a silver economy ecosystem.

₹10 crore for the Department of Elderly Welfare.

Formulation of a Silver Economic Policy.

Six-month Care Giver Certification Programme through nursing colleges and hospitals.

Focus on geriatric healthcare, retirement infrastructure and elderly entrepreneurship.

Agriculture, dairy and fisheries

Comprehensive package for the cashew sector.

Special benefits for pottery workers.

Increase daily milk production to one crore litres within three years.

₹102.88 crore for dairy development.

Poultry clubs in schools.

New coconut storage centres.

Rubber support price increased to ₹250 per kg.

₹200.93 crore for fisheries.

Special housing scheme for fishermen.

Kerosene subsidy for fishermen increased to ₹75.

Government wage support on days fishermen cannot venture into the sea.

Comprehensive revision of fisheries accident insurance.

Major sectoral allocations

Public Works Department: ₹5,952.29 crore

SC Sub Plan: ₹2,979.32 crore

Rural Development: ₹2,138.80 crore

Medical Care and Public Health: ₹2,076.02 crore

Transport: ₹1,578.83 crore

Agriculture and Allied Sectors: ₹1,534.98 crore

General Education: ₹1,477.57 crore

Energy: ₹1,284.75 crore

Industry: ₹1,115.48 crore

Water Supply and Sanitation: ₹895.59 crore

Tribal Sub Plan: ₹859.48 crore

Labour and Labour Welfare: ₹650.46 crore

Irrigation and Flood Control: ₹559.39 crore

The Budget attempts to combine welfare spending with investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, maritime development, and private-sector growth, while addressing Kerala's fiscal constraints through a series of structural reforms and revenue mobilisation measures.