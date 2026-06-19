Kerala's revised budget prioritises welfare and long-term growth, addressing fiscal challenges with initiatives like Mission Samudra for maritime development and boosting investment, education, and healthcare.

Kerala's revised budget prioritises welfare and long-term growth, addressing fiscal challenges with initiatives like Mission Samudra for maritime development and boosting investment, education, and healthcare.

Kerala's revised budget prioritises welfare and long-term growth, addressing fiscal challenges with initiatives like Mission Samudra for maritime development and boosting investment, education, and healthcare.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan on Friday presented the UDF government's maiden Budget in the Kerala Assembly, unveiling a mix of welfare measures, infrastructure projects, healthcare initiatives, investment reforms and economic development programmes.

Presenting the revised Budget for 2026-27, Satheesan said the government was addressing a difficult fiscal situation marked by a revenue shortfall and mounting liabilities while continuing welfare commitments and investing in long-term growth sectors.

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Fiscal backdrop

  • Kerala's aggregate debt stands at ₹5.07 lakh crore.
  • Salaries, pensions and interest payments account for 77% of revenue receipts.
  • The government cited a revenue shortfall of ₹20,500 crore.
  • The Plan Outlay was revised from ₹35,750 crore to ₹30,370 crore.
  • Accumulated liabilities were estimated at ₹87,012 crore.

Mission Samudra and maritime economy
The Budget's flagship announcement was Mission Samudra, a ₹400-crore programme aimed at integrating Kerala's 600-km coastline, ports and inland waterways to transform the state into a maritime powerhouse within five years.

Key announcements include:

  • ₹400 crore for Mission Samudra.
  • ₹50 crore for the Southern Kerala Economic Corridor linking Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.
  • ₹100 crore for the Rare and Critical Minerals Corridor.
  • Priority for the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam railway line and Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road.
  • Plans to make Vizhinjam India's first green bunkering port.
  • ₹50 crore for an International Maritime Museum.
  • Exploration of Blue Bonds through marine public-private partnerships.
  • Development of Alappuzha as India's Blue Economy Capital.

Investment, industry and employment

  • Invest Keralam, a single-window investment facilitation mechanism chaired by the Chief Minister.
  • ₹100 crore for the Kerala MSME Growth Scheme.
  • Establishment of 10,000 new MSMEs.
  • Data-driven Invest Keralam Cell to resolve land and investment bottlenecks.
  • ₹2 crore for the Global Job Watch Tower.
  • ₹5 crore for promoting the space economy and private satellite manufacturing.
  • Global Convention Centre at Kochi airport.
  • Kerala Mark certification for indigenous products.
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Education and knowledge economy

  • ₹100 crore for Kerala Knowledge Valley.
  • Amendments to facilitate the entry of leading foreign universities.
  • Collaboration with globally reputed institutions.
  • ₹50 crore for Wayanad Tribal University.
  • ₹60 crore for a Research Park modelled on IIT Madras Research Park.
  • International Skill Training Centres in association with ASAP Kerala and NORKA.
  • Global Placement Cell to facilitate safe overseas employment.

Healthcare and medical infrastructure

  • Total allocation of ₹2,076.02 crore for Medical Care and Public Health.
  • Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme offering free health coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family.
  • ₹10 crore initial allocation for the scheme.
  • ₹100 crore for Kerala Health and Life Sciences City.
  • ₹100 crore for upgrading medical colleges in Kasaragod, Idukki, Wayanad and Manjeri, operationalising the second medical college in Thiruvananthapuram and establishing a medical college at Haripad.
  • ₹10 crore for modernising Ernakulam Medical College.
  • Autonomous status for selected medical colleges.
  • ₹5 crore to upgrade Malappuram Taluk Hospital into a super-speciality general hospital.
  • ₹10 crore for a cancer centre in Malappuram.
  • ₹20 crore for 10 mobile testing laboratories in rural areas.
  • Support for children with Type 1 and brittle diabetes through insulin, insulin pumps and CGM sensors.
  • Comprehensive revamp of the Medisep health insurance scheme.

Welfare and social security

  • The government retained its focus on welfare spending.
  • Social security pensions to continue at ₹2,000 per month.
  • Total pension commitment of ₹14,500 crore.
  • ₹1,000 monthly cash assistance for women engaged in the care economy.
  • Free KSRTC travel for women and transgender persons with an allocation of ₹600 crore.
  • Honorarium for Anganwadi workers increased by ₹1,000.
  • ASHA workers' honorarium increased from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000.
  • Literacy mission instructors to receive an additional ₹1,000 per month.
  • Noon meal workers to receive a daily wage increase of ₹25.
  • Honorarium increase for pre-primary teachers and ayahs.
  • Menstrual hygiene initiative in schools.

Land Reforms 2.0 and housing

  • New Land Management Policy.
  • Creation of a Land Bank using unused government and PSU land.
  • Land Reforms 2.0 through the amendment of outdated laws.
  • Faster commercial land conversion procedures.
  • Land Pooling Framework for large projects.
  • Greater powers for KINFRA and INKEL in land acquisition.
  • Technology-enabled revision of land fair value.
  • One-time settlement scheme for 1,46,355 undervaluation cases involving ₹703 crore.
  • Disposal of all pending Section 28A appeals by October 31, 2026.
  • Pattayam for all eligible coastal residents.
  • Time-bound resolution of pattayam issues in hilly regions.
  • Regularisation of existing constructions on cardamom patta land.
  • Extension of e-stamping facilities to private insurance companies.
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Tourism and regional development

  • The government announced measures to strengthen tourism infrastructure.
  • Total tourism allocation of ₹325.36 crore.
  • Steps to grant industry status to tourism.
  • ₹19 crore for the Muziris Heritage Project.
  • Resumption of the Kottayam Skywalk project.
  • Green Marshals scheme at major tourist destinations.
  • Pilgrimage tourism circuit connecting key religious centres.
  • ₹5 crore for dynamic lighting at Athirappally waterfalls.
  • Amendments to allow more tourism activities in plantation areas.

Culture, cinema and heritage

  • Several major cultural projects were announced.
  • ₹100 crore for the J C Daniel International Film City in Kochi.
  • Industry status for the cinema sector.
  • ₹50 crore for the M T Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park in Kozhikode.
  • ₹1 crore for a memorial for actor Salim Kumar.
  • ₹1 crore for a cultural centre and museum in memory of artist Namboothiri.
  • ₹5 crore for the Johnson Music Academy in Thrissur.
  • ₹1 crore for a music academy in memory of ghazal singer Umbayi.
  • Increase in grant for Aranmula Palliyodams from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

Non-Resident Keralites

  • The Budget announced several measures targeting the Malayali diaspora.
  • Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme for returning emigrants.
  • Pravasi Investment Company for infrastructure investments.
  • Restructuring of the Pravasi Dividend Scheme.
  • Expansion of distress relief and legal aid for NRIs.
  • Upgrade of the Norka Business Facilitation Centre into a single-window system.
  • Expansion of KSFE Pravasi Chitty.
  • International Skill Training Centres.
  • Global Placement Cell.
  • Elderly welfare and silver economy
  • The government announced plans to develop a silver economy ecosystem.
  • ₹10 crore for the Department of Elderly Welfare.
  • Formulation of a Silver Economic Policy.
  • Six-month Care Giver Certification Programme through nursing colleges and hospitals.
  • Focus on geriatric healthcare, retirement infrastructure and elderly entrepreneurship.

Agriculture, dairy and fisheries

  • Comprehensive package for the cashew sector.
  • Special benefits for pottery workers.
  • Increase daily milk production to one crore litres within three years.
  • ₹102.88 crore for dairy development.
  • Poultry clubs in schools.
  • New coconut storage centres.
  • Rubber support price increased to ₹250 per kg.
  • ₹200.93 crore for fisheries.
  • Special housing scheme for fishermen.
  • Kerosene subsidy for fishermen increased to ₹75.
  • Government wage support on days fishermen cannot venture into the sea.
  • Comprehensive revision of fisheries accident insurance.

Major sectoral allocations

  • Public Works Department: ₹5,952.29 crore
  • SC Sub Plan: ₹2,979.32 crore
  • Rural Development: ₹2,138.80 crore
  • Medical Care and Public Health: ₹2,076.02 crore
  • Transport: ₹1,578.83 crore
  • Agriculture and Allied Sectors: ₹1,534.98 crore
  • General Education: ₹1,477.57 crore
  • Energy: ₹1,284.75 crore
  • Industry: ₹1,115.48 crore
  • Water Supply and Sanitation: ₹895.59 crore
  • Tribal Sub Plan: ₹859.48 crore
  • Labour and Labour Welfare: ₹650.46 crore
  • Irrigation and Flood Control: ₹559.39 crore

The Budget attempts to combine welfare spending with investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, maritime development, and private-sector growth, while addressing Kerala's fiscal constraints through a series of structural reforms and revenue mobilisation measures.

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