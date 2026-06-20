Kochi: In an era where political discourse is often reduced to fleeting soundbites, Chief Minister VD Satheesan, offered a refreshing reminder that insightful governance is often nurtured in the quiet corners of a library.

Speaking at the interactive ‘Read with VD’ session organised by Malayala Manorama in its Kochi office as part of National Reading Day celebrations, Satheesan revealed that many key proposals in Kerala's latest budget were inspired by books and global literature he has read over the decades.

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He told students that many of the ideas incorporated into the budget he presented a day earlier had emerged from his reading and research.

Addressing Higher Secondary and college students at the Manorama Seminar Hall in Kochi, Satheesan said reading remains essential for understanding societal changes and emerging global trends.

“Every idea has a history of reading behind it,” he said while explaining to the students about the importance of reading.

Highlighting the influence of literature on policymaking, Satheesan pointed to his proposal to establish a dedicated department for senior citizens. He said the idea stemmed from his extensive reading about Japan's ‘Silver Economy’ model.

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According to Satheesan, Kerala is facing a major demographic challenge as large-scale migration of young people has weakened the state's traditional demographic dividend while the elderly population continues to grow.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan at the 'Read with VD' event. Photo: Tony Dominic/Manorama

Drawing lessons from Japanese economic literature, he said senior citizens should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes but as active contributors who can use their experience and expertise for the benefit of society.

Satheesan also cited the proposed International Maritime Museum near Muziris as another initiative influenced by his reading. An avid reader of maritime history, he said books such as Amitav Ghosh's ‘The Nutmeg's Curse’ and historical accounts of ancient seafaring routes, including the arrival of the Portuguese, Dutch and British in Kerala, convinced him of the state's potential to develop its rich maritime heritage into a major global tourism attraction.

Reflecting on his early years in public life, Satheesan candidly admitted that he initially struggled to understand the complexities of constitutional law and public finance after entering the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

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“I only knew the ABCs. That too because I am a lawyer,” he said with a laugh.

He said he overcame the challenge through disciplined study, reading technical financial literature and contemporary economic works. Among the thinkers who influenced him, Satheesan cited former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

Encouraging students to stay informed about global developments, he recommended works such as Yuval Noah Harari's ‘Nexus’ and ‘Homo Deus’ and Ray Kurzweil's The ‘Singularity Is Near’. He said such books help policymakers anticipate the impact of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, on society and human intelligence.

The interactive session soon evolved into a lively exchange between Satheesan and the students, with questions ranging from governance and accountability to literature and cultural preservation. On political responsibility, Satheesan remarked that just as individuals are guided by a fear of God, elected representatives must have a healthy “fear of the public”, since voters ultimately hold authority over politicians.

Pointing to actor-director and MLA Ramesh Pisharody, who was present at the event, he quipped, “People like us have been facing public scrutiny for a long time, but Pisharody has only just begun experiencing it now,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Responding to a student's suggestion that young writers deserve greater recognition, Satheesan said the idea of instituting a dedicated literary award for budding child authors was worth serious consideration. He also welcomed an innovative proposal by a student to set up reading corners at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, noting that motorists often spend considerable time waiting at such facilities and promising to explore the feasibility of providing books and periodicals there.

Addressing concerns raised by student artists, Satheesan assured them that he would discuss with the concerned authorities the possibility of including traditional literary and cultural events such as Aksharaslokam and Kavyakeli in the State CBSE Kalolsavam, where they are currently not featured.

Satheesan also said that newspaper reading can be made a part of the curriculum to promote reading habits among the students.

The event was organised in association with Adi Shankara Engineering College, Kalady, and Sree Sarada Vidyalaya. Those present on the dais included Malayala Manorama Editor Philip Mathew, Editorial Director Jose Panachipuram and Adi Shankara Trust Managing Trustee K Anand.

Concluding his address, Satheesan reminded students that they represent not only the aspirations of their parents but also the hopes of the state.

“Reading will make you a different person. It will shift your perspective, refine your approach, and instil the leadership qualities required to steer this state forward,” he said.