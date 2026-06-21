Tanur: In an age of streaming platforms and digital playlists, an old record player continues to hold pride of place in the home of Siddique, a native of K Puram near here.

The gramophone was handed down to Siddique by his father, Iyyanathil Kuttirayi, 44 years ago. Though technology has transformed the way people experience music, Siddique believes the charm of the old music player remains unmatched.

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Occasionally, cleaning the player and playing his favourite records have become cherished rituals for Siddique. His collection includes 40 records featuring old Mappila songs, evergreen melodies from Prem Nazir films and timeless hits by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, among others.

The vintage collection has also become a source of fascination for visitors. Children and elders frequently drop by to see the record player and learn about its history. Whenever Siddique plays a record, youngsters and older generations gather around with curiosity,

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For Siddique, the treasured possession is more than just an old machine, and he is clear that the beloved record player will never be handed over to anyone else.