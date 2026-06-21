The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Kerala, warning of isolated heavy rainfall as monsoon conditions persist across the state.

On Sunday, the alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. The weather agency has also extended the alert to Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for the following day.

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Meanwhile, the weather agency recorded on Saturday showed that maximum temperatures across Kerala and Lakshadweep ranged between 30.1°C and 34.0°C. The highest maximum temperature of 34.0°C was recorded at Punalur, Kottayam and Kozhikode City, while the lowest maximum temperature of 30.1°C was observed at Karipur Airport.

Minimum temperatures varied from 22.5°C to 27.2°C, with Punalur recording the lowest minimum temperature and Agathi Airport the highest.

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Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall at 7.0 mm, followed by Karipur Airport with 5.2 mm on Saturday. Trace rainfall was reported from Kochi Airport and CIAL Kochi, while Vellanikkara, Agathi Airport, Amini and Minicoy received 0.1 mm, 0.1 mm, 0.8 mm and 0.6 mm of rainfall, respectively.

According to the latest marine weather bulletin issued by the IMD, no storm warning has been issued for the region. However, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over North Lakshadweep and adjoining areas, which is likely to support monsoon activity over Kerala and the southeast Arabian Sea.

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The forecast indicates southwesterly winds of 10–25 knots, wave heights of 2.0–3.5 metres, and widespread rain and thundershowers over adjoining sea areas. Fishermen and small vessels operating offshore have been advised to remain cautious due to rough sea conditions, poor visibility during rainfall and the possibility of stronger gusts near thunderstorms.