A day after the Elavumthitta police arrested three staff members of a pastor-owned old-age home in Omallur for allegedly assaulting a teenager, protests broke out on Sunday at a rented auditorium where his supporters were holding a prayer ceremony.

According to police, BJP workers held a protest march near the Anjali auditorium, which is rented by the pastor for prayer meetings, demanding that it be shut down until the completion of the investigation. "This led to a dispute at the location. Police are at the spot to diffuse the situation," the officer said.

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Police said that the pastor is not currently an accused in the case. “He had visited the old-age home only during programmes or special occasions. The institution was managed by his staff as he runs multiple organisations. If evidence emerges, he will be added to the accused list,” police told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, supporters of the pastor raised slogans claiming it was their right to continue prayers at the venue. “Let the investigation proceed, but it should not affect our prayer. It is our right,” a supporter said. They also claimed the pastor works to support underprivileged people and alleged that the accusations were being spread as rumours by those who disagree with him.

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Panchayat officials, however, said the auditorium should be shut down pending further investigation. “We received information that a boy was tied and beaten inside the premises. Although the group has a licence to conduct prayers, we have asked them to close it temporarily in view of the seriousness of the issue,” the panchayat president said.

The accused staffers have been identified as Reji Solomon (42) of Pullamala, Sijo K (38) of Vattakulanji, and Benny Babu (34) of Maruthamonpally. Police said the three were taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

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The incident came to light after the teenager informed his family about the alleged abuse at the old-age home. “The home had a scheme to house students while promising educational support. However, the promise was not fulfilled, and the complainant was allegedly assaulted and forced to work at the institution,” police said.