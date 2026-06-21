Kalpetta: A 20-year-old youth accused of creating and circulating AI-morphed obscene images of an underage girl through social media has been arrested by the Wayanad Cyber Police.

The accused, identified as A Muhammed Ali (20) of Ambalath House, Pallikkunnu, near Kambalakkad, was taken into custody from Manjeri in Malappuram district on Saturday following an investigation into a complaint filed by the victim's family.

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Police said the accused allegedly used photographs of the girl obtained from social media to create morphed explicit images and circulated them online. Further investigation into the case is underway.

According to Cyber Police Station Inspector C R Rajeshkumar, the accused has been booked under various provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The offences invoked in the case are non-bailable,” he said.

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The inspector said the accused, a mobile phone technician by profession, has no previous criminal record. However, an examination of his digital activities revealed what police described as suspicious interactions with several girls through social media platforms.

Despite the alleged conduct of the accused, only this girl and her father had the courage to approach the police with a formal complaint, which eventually led to his arrest,” the inspector said.

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Apart from Inspector C R Rajeshkumar, the investigation team comprised Assistant Sub-Inspector Rassack and Civil Police Officers Anees, Shyjal, Sudheesh, and Praveen.

The accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery and was subsequently remanded to the Sub Jail at Vythiri.