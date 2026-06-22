The UDF government has transferred 47 IAS officers across key administrative posts in Kerala within a month of coming to power. Kerala bureaucrats N Prasanth and B Ashok, who were recently reinstated, face inquiry in a total of 15 charges, according to a reply furnished by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the Assembly on Monday.

The government has come under scrutiny following the revocation of their suspensions and the fresh postings, even as multiple disciplinary proceedings against them remain ongoing. After their revocation, Ashok was appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, while Prasanth was posted as Special Secretary, Sports Department.

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Ashok was suspended in April 2026 by the previous LDF government for openly criticising the state's policies and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

One of the charges includes allegations that he leaked emails linked to the KERA scheme. In this case, a draft 'articles of charges' has been submitted for approval, while the matter is under consideration.

Additionally, another disciplinary proceeding was initiated after he questioned the credibility and feasibility of a Bill passed in the Niyama Sabha. The 'articles of charges' were submitted on May 4, 2026, and a written statement of defence is awaited.

He also faces disciplinary action for allegedly writing an article in a Malayalam daily, criticising the government. In this case, the 'articles of charges' were issued on February 16, and the time to submit his defence statement was extended for 30 days from May 5, 2026.

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Another charge relates to the alleged violation of rules in extending the deputation of a female employee in the Agriculture Department without consulting the Rules of Business Secretariat Office Manual. A draft article of charges has been submitted in this case. He also faces a separate disciplinary case for allegedly criticising the government through print, visual, and social media platforms, in which 'articles of charges' have been issued.

N Prasanth IAS was suspended in November 2024 after he raised serious allegations against then Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak. The charges relate to his role in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between EMCC International India Private Limited and KSINC, as well as allegations that he raised complaints against other government officials, which had come under scrutiny. The state government approached the UPSC in this matter on April 30, 2026.

He is also facing disciplinary action for allegedly criticising the government on social media. In this case, the investigating officer has submitted a probe report. A copy will be handed over to Prasanth, enabling him to submit his explanation.

Another allegation against him includes alleged misbehaviour towards a woman media reporter, for which the government is awaiting the investigating officer's probe report.

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Prasanth has also been accused of criticising the state government's conduct of the KEAM examination. In this case, the probe report was handed over to him on May 4, 2026, to enable him to file his response.

He has also been accused of criticising the government on Facebook on June 13, 2025, regarding amendments to the Rules of Business, as well as in connection with the MSC ELSA shipwreck incident.

He is further accused of criticising the state government’s financial audit process. In May 2026, the 'articles of charges' were issued in this case as well.