The general discussion on the revised state budget 2026-27 will begin at the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday. Both the BJP and the CPM have been critical of the budget presented by the Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

In his budget speech, Satheesan persistently cited that the previous government's glaring fiscal miscalculation has resulted in a shortfall of ₹20,500crore. This also forced the state to revise the plan outlay from ₹35,750 crore to ₹30,370crore.

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The opposition has already expressed its objections to the government's claims of fiscal crisis. Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has said that adequate funds were left in the treasury during the LDF tenure.

Satheesan also faces criticism from within as senior Congress leaders like V M Sudheeran has dissented over the proposal to introduce tax slabs for low-alcoholic beverages. In a sharply-worded letter to Satheesan, Sudheeran said the proposal on liquor goes against the election manifesto of the UDF.

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He has demanded the proposal be withdrawn since promotion of sale of low-alcoholic beverage would encourage alcoholism and acts against the proclaimed objectives of the UDF government.

It is also learnt that the Excise Department is also not keen on sale of low-alcoholic beverage. The government has said that it has only proposed to introduce tax slabs in the category for which amendment was introduced by the LDF government.

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As per the budget proposal, sales tax rate of 120% will be fixed for such products having a strength of alcohol from 0.5% v/v (volume by volume) up to

10% v/v, and a sales tax rate of 175% is decided for products having alcohol strength above 10% v/v and up to 20% v/v.

The rare-earth mining plan proposed in the budget has also invited flak from Sudheeran.

Questions on Indira Guarantee scheme, elderly welfare will also be raised in the assembly. Calling attention motions on labour codes and man-animal conflict will also be presented in the assembly.