The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala. The alert covers Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Thrissur. Meanwhile, southern and central Kerala experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Temperatures remained stable across all the districts, ranging from 32 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The intense rainfall could lead to traffic congestion, temporary disruptions from road waterlogging, and crop damage. Residents are advised to stay vigilant by following traffic advisories and not to venture out during thunderstorms and lightning activities.

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Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the above-mentioned period.