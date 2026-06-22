State-level inauguration of the farmers' market and 'Njatuvella' market in Thiruvananthapuram; Manarcad Retired Persons' Society general body meeting in Kottayam; Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening in Kochi; Reading Day celebration and M T Vasudevan Nair memorial organized by the Malayalam department of Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Police Training College: Passing out parade for police trainees. 10:05 am.

Passing out parade for police trainees. 10:05 am. Press Club: Book launch of 'Makkale Ningalellavarum Rakshappedum' (My Children, All of You Will Be Saved) by C Chandrashekharan Nair, to be inaugurated by Minister C.P. John. 5:30 pm.

Book launch of 'Makkale Ningalellavarum Rakshappedum' (My Children, All of You Will Be Saved) by C Chandrashekharan Nair, to be inaugurated by Minister C.P. John. 5:30 pm. Pattom Mundassery Hall: New book reading and discussion. 5:00 pm.

New book reading and discussion. 5:00 pm. Kalliyoor Sastha NSS Auditorium: State-level inauguration of the Farmers' Market and Njatuvella Market by Minister T. Siddique. 3:00 pm.

State-level inauguration of the Farmers' Market and Njatuvella Market by Minister T. Siddique. 3:00 pm. Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balawadi: Sharmji memorial event. 5:00 pm.

Sharmji memorial event. 5:00 pm. Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kirmeeravadham Kathakali performance. 5:30 pm.

Kirmeeravadham Kathakali performance. 5:30 pm. Ambalamukku ‘Rachana’: 90th birthday celebration of T N Jayachandran, organised by Bhasha Sangamam. 4:00 pm.

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Kottayam

Vandanpathal St Paul's L P School: PTA general body meeting. 2:00 pm.

PTA general body meeting. 2:00 pm. Urulikunnam Tashkent Public Library : Awareness class on jaundice and monsoon-related diseases, in collaboration with Paika CHC (Community Health Centre). 10:00 am.

: Awareness class on jaundice and monsoon-related diseases, in collaboration with Paika CHC (Community Health Centre). 10:00 am. Manarcad Kavumpadi Pension Bhavan: Manarcad RPS (Retired Persons' Society) general body meeting. 3:00 pm.

Kochi

Hotel Renai Cochin, Palarivattom: Awareness program for small industrial entrepreneurs. Inauguration by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra. 10:00 am.

Awareness program for small industrial entrepreneurs. Inauguration by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra. 10:00 am. T K Cultural Centre: Budget analysis by EMS Study and Research Centre. Speaker: Dr Thomas Isaac. 4:30 pm.

Budget analysis by EMS Study and Research Centre. Speaker: Dr Thomas Isaac. 4:30 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening (Ganamela). 5:30 pm.

Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening (Ganamela). 5:30 pm. Thoppumpady KSINC Yard : Launching of new Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) vessel. Mayor V K Minimol to inaugurate. 12:00 pm.

: Launching of new Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) vessel. Mayor V K Minimol to inaugurate. 12:00 pm. Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art exhibition: Avar Vannu Karayum Kadalum Kadannu (They Came, Across Land and Sea). 11:00 am.

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Kozhikode