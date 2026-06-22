Key events in Kerala today: Passing out parade, jaundice awareness class, book launch on June 22
On Monday, Kerala hosted numerous events, including farmers' markets, memorial ceremonies, and cultural celebrations across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
On Monday, Kerala hosted numerous events, including farmers' markets, memorial ceremonies, and cultural celebrations across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
On Monday, Kerala hosted numerous events, including farmers' markets, memorial ceremonies, and cultural celebrations across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
State-level inauguration of the farmers' market and 'Njatuvella' market in Thiruvananthapuram; Manarcad Retired Persons' Society general body meeting in Kottayam; Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening in Kochi; Reading Day celebration and M T Vasudevan Nair memorial organized by the Malayalam department of Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Police Training College: Passing out parade for police trainees. 10:05 am.
- Press Club: Book launch of 'Makkale Ningalellavarum Rakshappedum' (My Children, All of You Will Be Saved) by C Chandrashekharan Nair, to be inaugurated by Minister C.P. John. 5:30 pm.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: New book reading and discussion. 5:00 pm.
- Kalliyoor Sastha NSS Auditorium: State-level inauguration of the Farmers' Market and Njatuvella Market by Minister T. Siddique. 3:00 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balawadi: Sharmji memorial event. 5:00 pm.
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kirmeeravadham Kathakali performance. 5:30 pm.
- Ambalamukku ‘Rachana’: 90th birthday celebration of T N Jayachandran, organised by Bhasha Sangamam. 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Vandanpathal St Paul's L P School: PTA general body meeting. 2:00 pm.
- Urulikunnam Tashkent Public Library: Awareness class on jaundice and monsoon-related diseases, in collaboration with Paika CHC (Community Health Centre). 10:00 am.
- Manarcad Kavumpadi Pension Bhavan: Manarcad RPS (Retired Persons' Society) general body meeting. 3:00 pm.
Kochi
- Hotel Renai Cochin, Palarivattom: Awareness program for small industrial entrepreneurs. Inauguration by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra. 10:00 am.
- T K Cultural Centre: Budget analysis by EMS Study and Research Centre. Speaker: Dr Thomas Isaac. 4:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening (Ganamela). 5:30 pm.
- Thoppumpady KSINC Yard: Launching of new Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) vessel. Mayor V K Minimol to inaugurate. 12:00 pm.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art exhibition: Avar Vannu Karayum Kadalum Kadannu (They Came, Across Land and Sea). 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Vengeri Sakaleswari Temple: Prathishta Dinam (Installation Day/Consecration Anniversary). 6:00 am.
- Malabar Christian College: Reading Day celebration and M T Vasudevan Nair memorial organised by the Malayalam department. Inauguration by Dr K Sreekumar. M T photo exhibition by R V Sathi. 9:30 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium courtyard: Inauguration of Njatuvella Fair by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan. 11:30 am.
- Kalandithazham Darshanam Granthalayam (Library): Yoga training as part of the 'Vayomitram' program by the Corporation and Social Security Mission. 12:00 pm.
- Highlight Mall: Valedictory function of Anti-Elder Abuse Day celebration. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan. 4:00 pm.
- Cherootty Road Malabar Chamber of Commerce: E-commerce workshop. 4:00 pm.
- Mavoor Road Vedi Hall: Book launch for Dr K Madhavan's books, by Prof Kalpatta Narayanan. 4:30 pm.