Kozhikode: Ronak Sooraj, a native of Kozhikode, has scripted a historic achievement by winning a medal in the first-ever IFME Series kart racing championship held in India. Ronak secured the honour in the senior category at the Coast Kartomania track in Coimbatore.

The championship winners will go on to compete in the IFME Asia Championship. This is not Ronak’s first major success on the karting circuit. Last year, he finished runner-up in the Senior Rookie category at the Super Kart Thailand (SKT) international championship held at the Bira Kart Circuit in Pattaya, Thailand.

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He competed in the event using a vehicle powered by an IFME engine. Earlier, he had emerged champion in the junior category at the Endurance Championship held in Dubai.

Ronak is the son of Latha and Sooraj, who live near the NGO Quarters at Vellimadukunnu. He is currently pursuing a diploma in Mechanical Engineering at Acharya Institute in Bengaluru.