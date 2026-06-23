Thiruvananthapuram: Once battered by the fury of the sea, the iconic Shankhumukham beach is scripting a grand comeback.

A popular landmark, the shoreline is getting a major facelift with a wave-proof gallery, steps leading into the sea and dedicated ramps for fishermen to launch boats, among other features. The revamped beach is expected to be thrown open to visitors before Onam.

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The beach makeover is being carried out by the Major Irrigation Department. The first phase of restoration was undertaken during the Navy Day celebrations. The second phase, now underway at a cost of ₹14 crore, envisages extension of the protection wall further along the shoreline. The ongoing work covers a 355 metre stretch, extending the diaphragm wall built to safeguard the Shankhumukham Airport Road.

The restored beach will also provide better access to both visitors and fishermen. Two six-metre-long ramps are being built to help fishermen launch their boats into the sea, while a third 20-metre-long ramp will facilitate access for devotees during the Arattu ceremony of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. To strengthen the shoreline, layers of large and small granite stones are being laid up to a depth of eight metres from the seawall to beyond the Arattu Mandapam. Irrigation Department officials said the structure has been designed to withstand the force of strong waves.

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The fury of the southwest monsoon in June last year left Shankhumukham beach battered, washing away large stretches of its shoreline. The plight of Shankhumukham beach and the vulnerable condition of the nearby Arattu Mandapam of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the venue of the traditional Arattu ritual, first drew public attention through a report by Manorama. This prompted restoration efforts, which took shape with the intervention of then MLA Antony Raju.

To safeguard the Arattu Mandapam, the Irrigation Department has now installed geo bags along a 120 metre stretch facing the sea using Rs.35 lakh from the MLA’s Local Area Development Fund.

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Following a decision taken on June 20 last year to convene a meeting of experts to explore coastal protection measures, M V Ramana Murthy, technical adviser to the National Centre for Coastal Research and Director of the Deep Water Mission, along with his team, inspected the site.

The Coastal Development Corporation, the Irrigation Department and the Public Works Department later submitted separate proposals to strengthen the shoreline. After evaluation, the Public Works Department’s plan to extend the existing concrete seawall was selected for implementation.