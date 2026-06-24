The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued unsettled weather over Kerala, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds likely over the coming days.

According to the weather agency, Kerala is expected to receive widespread rain or thundershowers across most districts on Wednesday. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall, ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours, is likely at several places, especially between June 26 and June 29. Some districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, are expected to be more affected on different days during this period.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coastal warning

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts from Wednesday till June 27. Squally weather with winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is expected along the Kerala coast and adjoining Arabian Sea areas. Rough sea conditions are also likely across parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during this period.

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All major ports along the Kerala coast, including Kochi, Kozhikode, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram, have been placed under Local Cautionary Signal Level 3, indicating rough weather conditions.

Officials have warned of possible impacts such as waterlogging, traffic disruption, uprooting of trees, minor damage to kutcha houses, crop damage, and landslides in vulnerable areas. Lightning risk has also been highlighted, and people have been advised to take precautions during thunderstorms.

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The IMD has urged the public to stay updated with weather alerts, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and take shelter during thunderstorm activity.