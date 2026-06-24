Industries Department inter-departmental workshop in Thiruvananthapuram; Muharram special rebate sale at Karbala Khadi Village Industries office in Kollam; panchayat-level inauguration of well-cleaning drive in Kottayam; Bharatanatyam performance at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; art exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudy at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on June 24, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Central Stadium: INTUC Workers' Rally - Chief Minister V D Satheesan (11:00 am)

INTUC Workers' Rally - Chief Minister V D Satheesan (11:00 am) Assembly Conference Hall: Minister Roji M John interacts with Choice School students (11:00 am)

Minister Roji M John interacts with Choice School students (11:00 am) Mascot Hotel: Book launch by K M Chandrasekharan – Chief Minister V D Satheesan (6:00 pm)

Book launch by K M Chandrasekharan – Chief Minister V D Satheesan (6:00 pm) Palayam Muslim Association Hall : Karshaka Congress State Committee hosts a reception for the Agriculture Minister – Ministers T Siddique, Sunny Joseph (4:30 pm)

: Karshaka Congress State Committee hosts a reception for the Agriculture Minister – Ministers T Siddique, Sunny Joseph (4:30 pm) Hotel Hyatt : Russian National Day Celebration – Chief Minister V D Satheesan (7:30 pm)

: Russian National Day Celebration – Chief Minister V D Satheesan (7:30 pm) Press Club : KPCC Vichar Vibhag organizes Salim Kumar Memorial – Minister M Liju (4:30 pm)

: KPCC Vichar Vibhag organizes Salim Kumar Memorial – Minister M Liju (4:30 pm) Press Club : Kerala Sambava Development Society felicitation event – Minister C P John, A A Rahim MP (3:00 pm)

: Kerala Sambava Development Society felicitation event – Minister C P John, A A Rahim MP (3:00 pm) Press Club : N R S Babu Memorial – Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John (4:00 pm)

: N R S Babu Memorial – Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John (4:00 pm) Hotel Residency Tower: Industries Department Inter-departmental Workshop – Minister P K Kunhalikutty (10:00 am)

Industries Department Inter-departmental Workshop – Minister P K Kunhalikutty (10:00 am) YMCA Hall: International Conference on "Unit Government and Global Nations" (10:00 am)

International Conference on "Unit Government and Global Nations" (10:00 am) Museum Auditorium : Flora Arts and Crafts presents various competitions and exhibitions in connection with Environment Day – Mayor V V Rajesh (4:00 pm)

: Flora Arts and Crafts presents various competitions and exhibitions in connection with Environment Day – Mayor V V Rajesh (4:00 pm) Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham : D Appukuttan Nair Memorial (5:30 pm)

: D Appukuttan Nair Memorial (5:30 pm) District Collector's Conference Hall : District Vigilance Committee Meeting (10:30 am)

: District Vigilance Committee Meeting (10:30 am) Kovalam SNV LPS: Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign in association with Janamaithri Police (10:30 am)

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Kollam

Karbala Khadi Village Industries Office: Muharram Special Rebate Sale (10:00 am)

Kottayam

Chirakkadavu Public Library: Reading Fortnight Celebration – School students visit the library (11:00 am)

Reading Fortnight Celebration – School students visit the library (11:00 am) Cherukunnu Pailithanam Sabu's Premises : Pampady Panchayat's Marigold Cultivation – Inaugurated by Panchayat President Siju K Isaac (10:00 am)

: Pampady Panchayat's Marigold Cultivation – Inaugurated by Panchayat President Siju K Isaac (10:00 am) Near Pampady Panchayat Community Hall: Panchayat-level Inauguration of Well Cleaning (10:00 am)

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Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Park : Post-Mortem Organ Donation Awareness Seminar – Hibi Eden MP, Dr. Jo Joseph (10:00 am)

: Post-Mortem Organ Donation Awareness Seminar – Hibi Eden MP, Dr. Jo Joseph (10:00 am) Ernakulam Kacherippady Gandhibhavan : Gandhi Peace Foundation's Weekly Seminar on 'Disease-Free Life' (4:00 pm)

: Gandhi Peace Foundation's Weekly Seminar on 'Disease-Free Life' (4:00 pm) Ernakulam Town Hall : Reception for Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of SNDP Yogam, for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award (4:00 pm)

: Reception for Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of SNDP Yogam, for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award (4:00 pm) Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society Hall : Discussion on J Krishnamurti (5:30 pm)

: Discussion on J Krishnamurti (5:30 pm) Thammanam Vinoda Library : Ulloor Memorial – Poet K V Anilkumar (6:00 pm)

: Ulloor Memorial – Poet K V Anilkumar (6:00 pm) Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Malavika's Bharatanatyam Performance (6:30 pm)

Kozhikode

4th Gate, Gandhi Park : Calicut Agri-Horti Cultural Society's Planting Material Fair, coinciding with Thiruvathira Njattuvela – Inaugurated by Collector M S Madhavikutty (9:30 am)

: Calicut Agri-Horti Cultural Society's Planting Material Fair, coinciding with Thiruvathira Njattuvela – Inaugurated by Collector M S Madhavikutty (9:30 am) Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard : Njattuvela Fair (10:00 am)

: Njattuvela Fair (10:00 am) Mananchira BEM HSS : Launch of science fiction novel '3027 Agares 3.0' by Plus Two student Malavika Swaroop, and 'Puthunaambukal' (New Sprouts) featuring creative writings by school students – Novelist U K Kumaran (11:00 am)

: Launch of science fiction novel '3027 Agares 3.0' by Plus Two student Malavika Swaroop, and 'Puthunaambukal' (New Sprouts) featuring creative writings by school students – Novelist U K Kumaran (11:00 am) South Beach : Human Chain by Olavanna Sapphire Central School students to express solidarity with 'Operation Toofan', the state government's anti-drug initiative (11:30 am)

: Human Chain by Olavanna Sapphire Central School students to express solidarity with 'Operation Toofan', the state government's anti-drug initiative (11:30 am) Kairali Vedi Auditorium : Bankmen's Film Society's Monthly Film Screening – German film 'amrum' (5:30 pm)

: Bankmen's Film Society's Monthly Film Screening – German film 'amrum' (5:30 pm) Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Where Earth Meets Velvet' – Art Exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudy, inaugurated by Murali Cheeroth (5:30 pm)