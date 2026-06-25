Kozhikode: A Class 10 student was found supplying illicitly distilled liquor to fellow students in a school in Thamarassery in the district. The incident came to light after teachers, acting on a tip-off that students were consuming alcohol, discovered arrack concealed in a water bottle during an inspection conducted in school.

Questioning of the student revealed that the liquor had been provided by a fellow student. Further inquiries indicated that the student had allegedly been supplying illicit liquor to several classmates on a regular basis. School authorities subsequently informed the Thamarassery Police.

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During detailed questioning, one of the students disclosed that his stepfather was involved in the illegal distillation of country liquor and often called him to assist in the activity. The student also provided information about a location where the liquor was being stored.

Based on this information, police conducted a search at Poovan Mala in Chamal in Kattippara Panchayat, and recovered 56 half-litre bottles containing a total of 28 litres of illicit arrack. The liquor was found packed in sacks and hidden in a rubber plantation area at Kelenmoola in Chamal. According to police, the liquor was brewed elsewhere and stored at the location for distribution. A case under the Abkari Act has been registered against the student's stepfather. He remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

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The incident was first detected on Wednesday when a teacher raised concerns during a School Protection Committee meeting that an SSLC student was bringing illicit liquor onto the campus. Authorities also received confidential information that the student brought liquor to school on three occasions and that at least six students consumed it.

Acting on the information, teachers inspected the bags of suspected students while one of them was away from the classroom and discovered the arrack. The student who brought the liquor to school and another student who kept it in his bag were taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Court.