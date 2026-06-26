The Kerala Health and Family Welfare Department has cancelled its earlier order that had recognised congenital absence of the uterus as a 50% disability for assessment purposes.

The earlier decision, issued in 2017 following a recommendation of the State Human Rights Commission, had included the condition under disability assessment guidelines. The recommendation stems from a complaint filed by a woman from Malappuram on behalf of her daughter.

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In the new order, the government stated that it has reviewed the matter in detail. It noted that under Section 56 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the specification and inclusion of disabilities falls under the authority of the Central Government. The order stated that the previous decision was beyond the scope of state powers and is therefore invalid. As a result, the 2017 government order has been cancelled with immediate effect, and all procedures based on it have been declared null and void.

The order has been issued by the Additional Secretary, Ajikumar K J, on behalf of the Governor.