State-level inauguration of Electricity Safety Week observance in Thiruvananthapuram; Police's Anti-Drug Awareness March in Kollam; Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament in Kottayam; Mohiniyattam performance at Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi, painting exhibition, 'Where Earth Meets Velvet' at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, June 26, 06, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kowdiar: International Anti-Drug Day. Anti-drug rally from Kowdiar to Kanakakunnu. Flag-off by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 10:30 am.

Ayyankali Hall: State-level inauguration of Electricity Safety Week observance. Ministers Sunny Joseph, C P John. 11:00 am.

Thycaud Gandhi Bhavan: Inauguration of the Farm Journalist Forum's Swadeshi Farmers' Market. Minister T Siddique. 10:00 am.

Press Club Hall: BJP Thiruvananthapuram District Committee's Anti-Emergency Day observance. Rajeev Chandrasekhar MLA. 10:00 am.

Press Club Hall: Freedom Fifty Anti-Drug Day observance. 10:00 am.

Press Club Hall: Book launch of ‘Tharishubhumi Punarujeevanam’ (Rejuvenation of Fallow Land) authored by Komalavalli Amma. 5:00 pm.

Sreekariyam Loyola School: Law Fest. 10:00 am.

Manacaud Chinmaya Padmanabha: Narayaneeyam Gnyana Yagnam (Spiritual Discourse). 10:00 am.

Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Nangiar Koothu (traditional performing art). 6:00 pm.

Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library Hall: Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad Education Camp. 3:00 pm.

Fort Hospital: Cleaning drive organized by KSYF, the youth wing of CMP. 8:00 am.

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Kollam

Kollam Anandamaya Yoga Centre: One-day workshop on Pranayama and Mantra Yoga. Dr Atmadev Damodar. 10:00 am.

Kollam Beach: Inauguration of the concluding session of Kollam City Police's Anti-Drug Awareness March. Minister Bindu Krishna. 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam CMS College: Malayala Manorama Book Festival – 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple Premises: Fund collection inauguration for the Shivapurana Yagnam. Honouring of Melsanthi (Head Priest), Tamarassery Illam, Sudheesh P Sharma, and Administrative Officer, G Harikumar. 9:30 am.

MD Seminary HSS: District-level inauguration of anti-drug awareness programs. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 9:30 am.

Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament. 6:30 pm.

Ebenezer Worship Centre, near Kollad Boat Jetty Junction: Inauguration of 'Jeevan Samrudhi' Collective's activities. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 5:00 pm.

Kanjikuzhi Holy Family Higher Secondary School: District-level inauguration of International Anti-Drug Day observance, part of the 'Operation Toofan – The Narco Hunt' project. Inaugurated by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 10:00 am.

Kochi

Vyttila Hotel Mermaid: All India Under-19 Chess Tournament organised by Cognisance Academy in support of the state government's 'Operation Toofan' anti-drug eradication project. Inaugurated by SI M. B. Sooraj Kumar. 9:30 am.

Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Sounds in Colours' group art exhibition organised by Art Kochi, and a painting and sculpture exhibition organised by ‘Teach Art’, a collective of art teachers. 11:00 am.

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Changampuzha Park Friends Group's gathering and appreciation discussion. Inaugurated by K. Balachandran. 2:30 pm.

Sitharam Mandapam, near Ernakulam Shiva Temple: Anti-Emergency Day observance led by the BJP District Committee. 5:00 pm.

Open Air Stage, near Thekkan Chittoor Ferry Bus Stand: Mega Live Music Program ‘Holy Night’ organised by Blessing Today International Church. 5:30 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Mohiniyattam (classical dance). 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode

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Beach Freedom Square: Fun Run organized by the Kozhikode Division of the State Excise's Vimukthi Mission, in observance of International Anti-Drug Day. Flag-off by Minister A P Anil Kumar. 7:00 am.

Near Beach Corporation Office: Toofan Walkathon led by the City Police. 7:30 am.

Chemannoor Kumaraswamy: Anti-drug mass run and cycle rally organized by Kakkoor Police and Kakkoor Panchayat. 8:00 am. Concluding session at Kakkoor Panchayat Office inaugurated by M K Raghavan MP. 9:00 am.

Varakkal Makham Premises: State-level program for Samastha Foundation Day celebrations: Flag hoisting by Samastha President Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal. 9:00 am.

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Hotel Hyson Heritage: Kerala Private Unaided Schools Management Association's State Leadership Meet and Workshop. 10:00 am.

Fourth Gate, Gandhi Park: Sales fair for planting materials organized by Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society, in connection with Thiruvathira Njatuvella (monsoon sowing period). 10:00 am.

Sweet Meat Street Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard: Njatuvella Fair. 10:00 am.

Railway Station Platform 4: International Anti-Drug Day observance organized jointly by Railways, Lions Club, and Calicut University NSS. 10:00 am.

Mofussil Stand Premises: International Anti-Drug Day observance program organized jointly by the Corporation, District Legal Service Authority, and IMA Kozhikode Branch. Inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan. 10:30 am.

Pattutheruvu INTUC Office: Building Construction Workers' Congress (INTUC) Convention. 11:00 am.

Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Where Earth Meets Velvet' – a painting exhibition by young visual artist amaralal Puthukkudy. 11:00 am.

Thalakkulathur Panchayat Hall: Poetic evening (Kavya Sayahnam) organized as part of the Reading Fortnight observance. 3:30 pm.

Vellayil Shantinagar: 'Toofan' Football Match organized by Vellayil Janamaithri Police. Inaugurated by K Jayanth MLA. 4:00 pm.

K P Kesava Menon Hall: Book launch of ‘Pashu Desheeyatha’ (Cow Nationalism) authored by former Minister M K Muneer. V T Balram MLA. 4:00 pm.

Gandhi Road Sanmargadarshini Library: Awareness program in observance of World Anti-Drug Day. 5:30 pm.

Malaparamba Sahridaya Reading Club: Monthly Mehfil program. 6:30 pm.

Beach Freedom Square: Awareness program in observance of International Anti-Drug Day – 'Magic Visual Presentation'. 6:00 pm.