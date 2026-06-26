Venattukadu: For around 50 schoolchildren in the backwaters of Alappuzha, the school day does not end when the bell rings. Their journey home stretches into a long wait at the boat jetty, as the absence of a timely service leaves them stranded for hours every evening.

The students from Nedumudi, Kainakari and Pulinkunnu panchayats, who rely entirely on waterways for their daily commute, are bearing the brunt of the irregular boat services. Those from Ward 3 of Nedumudi panchayat, Ward 6 of Kainakari panchayat and Ward 1 of Pulinkunnu panchayat are among the worst affected, often forced to spend hours waiting before they can head home.

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After schools in Nedumudi, Champakulam and nearby areas disperse students at 3.10 pm, the children board the State Water Transport Department’s boat from Champakulam and reach the Nedumudi boat jetty by around 3.40 pm. But their journey home comes to a halt there, as they have to wait for the next available boat to reach their destinations.The students are forced to spend nearly an hour at the Nedumudi jetty before they can board the next service. For parents, the long wait at the jetty and surrounding areas has become a matter of concern, especially over the safety of their children. The situation turns more difficult during the rainy season and floods, when the students continue to wait at the jetty amidst the challenging conditions.

A boat service from Nedumudi to Venattukadu is scheduled at 3.20 pm, followed by another at 4.15 pm. However, frequent cancellations of the latter service leave students with no option but to wait for the next boat at 4.45 pm. Consequently, children who leave school at 3.10 pm reach home only by around 5.30 pm, leaving them with little time for rest, recreation or studies.

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Parents point out that a small adjustment in the schedule could provide a major relief. They suggest delaying the 3.20 pm Nedumudi Venattukadu service by 20 minutes so that students arriving from Champakulam can board the same boat without having to wait for hours.They have also urged the Water Transport Department to reschedule the Venattukadu service to coincide with the arrival of the boat from Champakulam at Nedumudi, which will allow these children to continue their journey home without a prolonged halt.

The delay is taking a toll on students beyond the inconvenience of reaching home late, affecting their meals, recreation and study time. Josia Martin of Nalukuttam, a Class 7 student at BKM Public School, Champakulam, says the prolonged wait at the jetty has become a daily ordeal for him and his classmates.

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"I leave home at around 7.30 in the morning. After having lunch at 12.30 pm, I can eat again only after reaching home around 6 pm. My friends and I have to bear hunger for a long time. After having one meal at 6 pm, I usually go to sleep at night without eating again. If I could reach home earlier, I would get some time to play and then study," he said.