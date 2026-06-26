Kerala is likely to experience widespread rain or thundershowers until July 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According to the IMD, although the southwest monsoon has remained weak over the state, rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in most parts of Kerala over the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at one or two places on Friday. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 40-50 kmph between June 27 and 29.

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In view of the forecast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on June 29, indicating very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm within 24 hours. A yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours, has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 27.

Yellow alert in districts

June 28: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 29: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Lakshadweep.

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The IMD has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, as well as the Lakshadweep area, from June 27 to 29. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The weather department said an upper air cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Bangladesh now lies over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 4.5 to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

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Authorities have cautioned that heavy rainfall could lead to poor visibility, traffic congestion and waterlogging. Strong winds may uproot trees, snap branches and damage power infrastructure, while standing crops, particularly those nearing harvest, could also be affected. Landslides are possible in vulnerable areas, and lightning poses a risk to people in open spaces. The public has been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in weak or vulnerable structures, and seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.