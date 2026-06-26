Kozhikode: Remarks by Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar on the decades-old split within Kerala's Sunni community have found support from a section of leaders belonging to the rival EK faction.

Speaking emotionally on Thursday, Kanthapuram had said that the division between him and the late EK Aboobacker Musliyar was the result of deliberate intervention by external forces.

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"Some people realised that only if the two of us were driven apart would the proponents of bid'ah (religious reform) be able to gain a foothold here. It was they who created the rift between us," he had said.

His remarks referred to the split in Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama in 1989, which led to the formation of the AP and EK factions under the leadership of Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar and EK Aboobacker Musliyar, respectively. Kanthapuram suggested that groups advocating religious reform had played a role in deepening the divide.

Following his statement, senior EK faction leaders Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu and Musthafa Mundupara publicly expressed support for his assessment.

Abdul Hameed Faizy said that, based on his experience of serving for nearly four decades in leadership positions in Samastha's affiliated organisations, ideological opponents had effectively exploited differences among Sunnis.

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"My experience has convinced me that even today, the main obstacle to unity is the intervention of certain individuals," he said.

He recalled that the cordial atmosphere currently seen between the two factions emerged after discussions held three years ago by four representatives nominated by each side.

Musthafa Mundupara also endorsed Kanthapuram's remarks, saying recent developments had strengthened his belief that external forces were responsible for creating the divide.

"Whenever attempts have been made to strengthen Samastha, hostile forces have tried to destabilise it. The present issues within Samastha also have their roots in this," he said.

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According to Mundupara, the overwhelming majority of Sunnis in Kerala are deeply disturbed by the continuing divisions and favour reconciliation. He expressed hope that the leadership of both factions would seriously pursue efforts toward unity.

"We should move forward with the awareness that there are powerful forces outside that fear Sunni unity. I pray that the reconciliation efforts now underway succeed," he said.

Both Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu and Musthafa Mundupara are prominent EK faction leaders known for their strong criticism of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Earlier, president of the EK faction of Samastha Jifri Muthukoya Thangal had welcomed the efforts for unity in Samastha. "What he (Kanthapuram) said was that unity should be achieved soon, wasn't it? That is exactly what I have also been saying. Everyone must take the necessary steps to make that unity a reality, and we welcome such efforts.

The split may not have been caused solely by proponents of the reformists. There could have been several other factors and people behind it as well. We have always advocated for unity. We have no objection to any sincere efforts being carried out in that direction. Let every side contribute towards achieving that goal," he said