A man from West Bengal, who is accused of murdering a woman and has been absconding, was arrested in Perumbavoor on Friday. The accused, identified as Fakir Mandal, is a native of Krishnaganj in West Bengal. Police had launched a search to trace him.

According to the Perumbavoor police, a team from West Bengal, comprising a sub-inspector and two police officers, reached Perumbavoor and took him into custody from a rented building where he had been staying for the past week. The arrest was carried out with the assistance of the Perumbavoor police.

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The accused was produced before a court, and further procedures are underway to take him back to West Bengal. Further investigation into the case is being carried out by the West Bengal police.