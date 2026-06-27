Alappuzha: Even as the roar of the waves drowned out every other sound, the residents of Mangalam beach heard a desperate cry for help. Four lives were at stake after they were swept away by powerful currents at the Muthalapozhi estuary, but the courage and swift action of the coastal community turned a moment of peril into a remarkable rescue.

Bincy (32), her children Jeff (9) and Janvi (6), and her father Benny (60), residents of Punnakkal House near here, were swept into the turbulent waters of the Muthalapozhi estuary two days ago. Their desperate struggle for survival ended when local residents rushed into action and pulled them back from the strong currents.

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Bincy was returning home with her son Jeff, a Class V student at Leo XIII UP School, and her daughter Janvi, a Class II student at Vellappally OLF LP School. On the way, they were joined by Bincy’s father, Benny, who accompanied them home.

The family usually crossed the estuary to reach home whenever the currents were weak. But that day, their familiar route turned into a death trap. Though Benny noticed huge heaps of sand piled along the banks of the estuary after dredging work using an excavator, he assumed the water flow was safe enough to cross by swimming. Holding Jeff by his side, Benny entered the channel, while Bincy followed behind carrying Janvi.

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After reaching the other side, Benny helped Jeff climb onto the bank. It was then that he heard Bincy’s desperate cries from behind.

As the strong current pulled her feet into the loose sand, Benny tried to reach out and save her. But before he could pull her to safety, Bincy and Janvi were swept away by the force of the current. Seeing his mother, sister and grandfather struggling in the water, Jeff jumped in to help but was also caught in the current. In his attempt to save them, Benny too lost his balance and was pulled into the current.

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Hearing the commotion, 76-year-old Palakkal Francis, popularly known as Ponnappan, rushed to the spot and set the rescue effort in motion. Alerted by his shouts for help, contract worker Chalunkal Bony C George, who was passing by on a motorcycle, and Jackson of Palyathayil, who arrived soon after, jumped into the sea without hesitation.

With help from local fishermen who rushed to the scene, all four were pulled from the water and taken to the Medical College Hospital. Residents of Mangalam coast stayed back at the hospital for hours, anxiously awaiting updates, and left only after doctors confirmed that all four were safe and out of danger.