Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, legal workshop on Waqf, honouring entrepreneurs on June 27
On Saturday, Kerala is hosting numerous events, including book launches, art exhibitions, educational festivals, and award ceremonies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
On Saturday, Kerala is hosting numerous events, including book launches, art exhibitions, educational festivals, and award ceremonies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
On Saturday, Kerala is hosting numerous events, including book launches, art exhibitions, educational festivals, and award ceremonies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
Annual event of the Organ Foundation of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram; 'Chavara Edu Fest 2026', organised jointly by Chavara Institute of Hotel Management and Aviation and Chavara Film School in Kottayam; painting and sculpture exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi; painting exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudi, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- DCC Indira Gandhi Auditorium: Inauguration of the Kerala Pradesh Congress District Committee's 'Winners Day Season 3' and a reception for MLAs. Minister K Muraleedharan (2:00 pm).
- Vellayambalam Little Flower Parish Hall: Annual conference and family gathering of the Organ Foundation of Kerala Trust. Minister K Muraleedharan (10:00 am).
- Press Club PCS Hall: Book launch of 'Samskruthiyude Verukal' (Roots of Culture), authored by M.S. Ramachandra Panicker and Dr. Keerthi Vidyasagar (3:30 pm).
- Press Club TNG Hall: Book launch of 'Chaverukalude Pattu' (The Song of the Sacrifice Warriors), authored by Babu Kuzhimattom (4:00 pm).
- Museum Auditorium: Environment Day programs organised by Flora Arts and Crafts (10:00 am).
- Karthika Thirunal Theater: Shreshta Performing Arts' 8th Anniversary, inaugurated by dancer Sithara Balakrishnan (5:30 pm).
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: District Convention of the Journalists' Association. Minister K. Muraleedharan (11:00 am).
- Vellayambalam Parish Hall: Annual event of the Organ Foundation of Kerala (9:30 am).
Kottayam
- Kottayam MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Inauguration of the 'One Farmer Per Household' project and seedling distribution. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Principal Agriculture Officer-in-charge Nisha Mary Syriac (10:00 am).
- Nagampadam Bus Stand: Anti-drug awareness program organised by the Student Police Cadets of MD Seminary Higher Secondary School, including leaflet distribution (10:00 am).
- Press Club Hall: Inauguration of 'Roots and Roads' and flag-off of the Muziris Heritage Tour (10:00 am).
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Poetry Forum, featuring poetry recitation and appreciation (3:00 pm).
- Press Club Hall: Inauguration of a legal workshop on Waqf and Society Registration, organised by the Sunni Mahallu Federation District Committee. Muslim League District President Azeez Badayil (3:00 pm).
- Bible Society Hall: Employees and Professionals Prayer Fellowship - Sermon and prayer meeting. Evg. M.C. Kurian, Bro. P.K. Varghese (4:00 pm).
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament (6:30 pm).
- Puthuppally Panchayat Community Hall: Civic reception and felicitation for MLA Chandy Oommen. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (5:00 pm).
Kochi
- Ernakulam St Teresa's College Auditorium: Malayala Manorama's 'Prathibha Sangamam' (Confluence of Talent) felicitation for A+ achievers. Minister Roji M. John, Justice Devan Ramachandran (9:30 am).
- Chavara Cultural Centre: 'Chavara Edu Fest 2026', organised jointly by Chavara Institute of Hotel Management and Aviation and Chavara Film School. T J Vinod MLA (10:00 am).
- SH College Auditorium: K V Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust T V R Shenoy Award distribution. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Jose Panachippuram (4:00 pm).
- Chittoor Road YMCA Hall: All Kerala Paint Dealers Association Rights Protection Meet (10:00 am).
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: Painting and sculpture exhibition organised by 'Teach Art', an art teachers' collective (11:00 am).
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Sound in Colours' group painting exhibition organised by Art Kochi (from 11:00 am), inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP (5:00 pm).
- Kadavanthra Clint Art Gallery: RLV Government College of Fine Arts students' exhibition 'Cryptocon' (10:00 am).
- Ponnurunni Rural Library: Education Award distribution (5:00 pm).
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Auditorium: 'Rachana - Poovachal Sangeetha Pranamam' memorial tribute, organised by 'Rachana', an organisation of lyricists (5:00 pm).
- Pallimukku, Kerala NGO Union Diamond Jubilee Hall: Book discussion on 'Sanatanikalude Hindutva Vazhikal' (The Hindutva Paths of Sanatanis), organised by Sangha Samskara and T.M. Thomas Memorial Library (4:00 pm).
- Vyttila Sree Ramakrishna Math: Senior Citizens' Gathering, inaugurated by Uma Thomas MLA (3:30 pm).
Kozhikode
- East Hill Kendriya Vidyalaya: Unveiling of the 'Nammude Kozhikode' (Our Kozhikode) sculpture, created by artist Lijeesh Kakkoor. Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri (8:30 am).
- Eranjikkal, A C Shanmughadas Memorial Pavilion: Floral tribute led by the NCP SP District Committee. A K Saseendran (8:30 am).
- Malaparamba Health and Family Welfare Training Centre: TB-Free Panchayat Award distribution, District TB Forum meeting, and awareness program on the TB-Free Panchayat scheme. Inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan (9:30 am).
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: C K Govindan Nair and A C Shanmughadas Memorial Conference and A C Shanmughadas Award Presentation, organised by the NCP (SP) District Committee. Inaugurated by P C Chacko (10:00 am).
- Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: MSME Mahotsav (Festival) by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (10:00 am).
- Thalakulathoor Miami Convention Centre: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi District Annual Council Meeting (10:00 am).
- Fourth Gate, Gandhi Park: Sale of planting materials organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society, coinciding with Thiruvathira Njatuvella (a period auspicious for planting) (10:00 am).
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard: Njatuvella Mela (Festival) (10:00 am).
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Where Earth Meets Velvet' – a painting exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudi (11:00 am).
- Cheruvatta Mokkas Auditorium: Kuruvattoor Cooperative Bank to felicitate high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams from Kuruvattoor Panchayat. Inaugurated by M K Raghavan MP (11:00 am).
- Puthiyara S K Pottekkatt Auditorium: Helen Keller Memorial and State Conference of Visually Impaired Women, organised jointly by the Kerala Federation of the Blind State Committee and the Corporation Samanwaya Project. Inaugurated by Minister P K Basheer (11:00 am).
- Kallai Road Hotel Woodys: Honouring of top village-level entrepreneurs in the Malabar region by Common Service Centers under the Central IT Ministry, and state-level inauguration of new digital services. Minister P K Kunhalikutty (11:00 am).
- Calicut Bar Association Hall: Inauguration of the renovated Bar Association Annex by High Court Judge C S Dias (1:30 pm).
- Mananchira Sports Council Hall: C K Govindan Nair Memorial Conference organised by the Congress (S) District Committee. Inaugurated by Ramachandran Kadannappally (3:00 pm).
- NGO Quarters Higher Secondary School: Education felicitation ceremony led by Vellimadukunnu Pravasi Sangham (Expatriate Association) (4:00 pm).
- Idiangara Yuvasahithi Samajam Hall: Honouring of writer members of Yuvasahithi Samajam as part of the Reading Fortnight observance. Inaugurated by P K Parakkadavu (4:15 pm).
- Valayanad Sreedevi Kalyana Mandapam: Kommeri Service Cooperative Bank to felicitate high achievers in SSLC and Plus Two exams from within Valayanad village limits. Inaugurated by K P Ramanunni (5:00 pm).
- Rajeev Nagar Lions Hall: Installation of Lions Club office bearers and distribution of auto-rickshaws (7:00 pm).
- Idiangara Yuvasahithi Samajam Premises: Night Shootout competition as part of 'Operation Thoofan' (7:15 pm).