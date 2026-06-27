Annual event of the Organ Foundation of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram; 'Chavara Edu Fest 2026', organised jointly by Chavara Institute of Hotel Management and Aviation and Chavara Film School in Kottayam; painting and sculpture exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi; painting exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudi, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

DCC Indira Gandhi Auditorium : Inauguration of the Kerala Pradesh Congress District Committee's 'Winners Day Season 3' and a reception for MLAs. Minister K Muraleedharan (2:00 pm).

: Inauguration of the Kerala Pradesh Congress District Committee's 'Winners Day Season 3' and a reception for MLAs. Minister K Muraleedharan (2:00 pm). Vellayambalam Little Flower Parish Hall : Annual conference and family gathering of the Organ Foundation of Kerala Trust. Minister K Muraleedharan (10:00 am).

: Annual conference and family gathering of the Organ Foundation of Kerala Trust. Minister K Muraleedharan (10:00 am). Press Club PCS Hall : Book launch of 'Samskruthiyude Verukal' (Roots of Culture), authored by M.S. Ramachandra Panicker and Dr. Keerthi Vidyasagar (3:30 pm).

: Book launch of 'Samskruthiyude Verukal' (Roots of Culture), authored by M.S. Ramachandra Panicker and Dr. Keerthi Vidyasagar (3:30 pm). Press Club TNG Hall : Book launch of 'Chaverukalude Pattu' (The Song of the Sacrifice Warriors), authored by Babu Kuzhimattom (4:00 pm).

: Book launch of 'Chaverukalude Pattu' (The Song of the Sacrifice Warriors), authored by Babu Kuzhimattom (4:00 pm). Museum Auditorium : Environment Day programs organised by Flora Arts and Crafts (10:00 am).

: Environment Day programs organised by Flora Arts and Crafts (10:00 am). Karthika Thirunal Theater: Shreshta Performing Arts' 8th Anniversary, inaugurated by dancer Sithara Balakrishnan (5:30 pm).

Shreshta Performing Arts' 8th Anniversary, inaugurated by dancer Sithara Balakrishnan (5:30 pm). Thycaud Bharat Bhavan : District Convention of the Journalists' Association. Minister K. Muraleedharan (11:00 am).

: District Convention of the Journalists' Association. Minister K. Muraleedharan (11:00 am). Vellayambalam Parish Hall: Annual event of the Organ Foundation of Kerala (9:30 am).

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Kottayam

Kottayam MD Seminary Higher Secondary School Auditorium : Inauguration of the 'One Farmer Per Household' project and seedling distribution. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Principal Agriculture Officer-in-charge Nisha Mary Syriac (10:00 am).

: Inauguration of the 'One Farmer Per Household' project and seedling distribution. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Principal Agriculture Officer-in-charge Nisha Mary Syriac (10:00 am). Nagampadam Bus Stand : Anti-drug awareness program organised by the Student Police Cadets of MD Seminary Higher Secondary School, including leaflet distribution (10:00 am).

: Anti-drug awareness program organised by the Student Police Cadets of MD Seminary Higher Secondary School, including leaflet distribution (10:00 am). Press Club Hall: Inauguration of 'Roots and Roads' and flag-off of the Muziris Heritage Tour (10:00 am).

Inauguration of 'Roots and Roads' and flag-off of the Muziris Heritage Tour (10:00 am). Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Poetry Forum, featuring poetry recitation and appreciation (3:00 pm).

Darshana Poetry Forum, featuring poetry recitation and appreciation (3:00 pm). Press Club Hall : Inauguration of a legal workshop on Waqf and Society Registration, organised by the Sunni Mahallu Federation District Committee. Muslim League District President Azeez Badayil (3:00 pm).

: Inauguration of a legal workshop on Waqf and Society Registration, organised by the Sunni Mahallu Federation District Committee. Muslim League District President Azeez Badayil (3:00 pm). Bible Society Hall : Employees and Professionals Prayer Fellowship - Sermon and prayer meeting. Evg. M.C. Kurian, Bro. P.K. Varghese (4:00 pm).

: Employees and Professionals Prayer Fellowship - Sermon and prayer meeting. Evg. M.C. Kurian, Bro. P.K. Varghese (4:00 pm). Nagampadam Indoor Stadium : Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament (6:30 pm).

: Stephen Koshy Jacob Memorial International Masters Basketball Tournament (6:30 pm). Puthuppally Panchayat Community Hall: Civic reception and felicitation for MLA Chandy Oommen. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (5:00 pm).

Kochi

Ernakulam St Teresa's College Auditorium : Malayala Manorama's 'Prathibha Sangamam' (Confluence of Talent) felicitation for A+ achievers. Minister Roji M. John, Justice Devan Ramachandran (9:30 am).

: Malayala Manorama's 'Prathibha Sangamam' (Confluence of Talent) felicitation for A+ achievers. Minister Roji M. John, Justice Devan Ramachandran (9:30 am). Chavara Cultural Centre: 'Chavara Edu Fest 2026', organised jointly by Chavara Institute of Hotel Management and Aviation and Chavara Film School. T J Vinod MLA (10:00 am).

'Chavara Edu Fest 2026', organised jointly by Chavara Institute of Hotel Management and Aviation and Chavara Film School. T J Vinod MLA (10:00 am). SH College Auditorium : K V Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust T V R Shenoy Award distribution. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Jose Panachippuram (4:00 pm).

: K V Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust T V R Shenoy Award distribution. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Jose Panachippuram (4:00 pm). Chittoor Road YMCA Hall: All Kerala Paint Dealers Association Rights Protection Meet (10:00 am).

All Kerala Paint Dealers Association Rights Protection Meet (10:00 am). Durbar Hall Art Gallery : Painting and sculpture exhibition organised by 'Teach Art', an art teachers' collective (11:00 am).

: Painting and sculpture exhibition organised by 'Teach Art', an art teachers' collective (11:00 am). Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Sound in Colours' group painting exhibition organised by Art Kochi (from 11:00 am), inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP (5:00 pm).

'Sound in Colours' group painting exhibition organised by Art Kochi (from 11:00 am), inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP (5:00 pm). Kadavanthra Clint Art Gallery : RLV Government College of Fine Arts students' exhibition 'Cryptocon' (10:00 am).

: RLV Government College of Fine Arts students' exhibition 'Cryptocon' (10:00 am). Ponnurunni Rural Library : Education Award distribution (5:00 pm).

: Education Award distribution (5:00 pm). Edappally Changampuzha Park Auditorium : 'Rachana - Poovachal Sangeetha Pranamam' memorial tribute, organised by 'Rachana', an organisation of lyricists (5:00 pm).

: 'Rachana - Poovachal Sangeetha Pranamam' memorial tribute, organised by 'Rachana', an organisation of lyricists (5:00 pm). Pallimukku, Kerala NGO Union Diamond Jubilee Hall: Book discussion on 'Sanatanikalude Hindutva Vazhikal' (The Hindutva Paths of Sanatanis), organised by Sangha Samskara and T.M. Thomas Memorial Library (4:00 pm).

Book discussion on 'Sanatanikalude Hindutva Vazhikal' (The Hindutva Paths of Sanatanis), organised by Sangha Samskara and T.M. Thomas Memorial Library (4:00 pm). Vyttila Sree Ramakrishna Math: Senior Citizens' Gathering, inaugurated by Uma Thomas MLA (3:30 pm).

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Kozhikode