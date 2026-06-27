Kozhikode: Four people, including three tourists from Bengaluru and a local guide from Wayanad, were swept away by the strong currents at the Pathankayam waterfalls in the Iruvazhanji River at Kodenchery in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched an immediate rescue operation and managed to pull the three tourists - Nikhitha (24), Pranil (22) and Kishore (22) - to safety with minor injuries. They were part of a 12-member team from Bengaluru. However, the guide, Shibili, was swept away by the swollen river, and an intensive search was launched to trace him.

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Officials of the Mukkam Fire and Rescue Station said the search operation had to be suspended on Saturday evening due to poor visibility and heavy rain in the area. "The search has been severely hampered by the river's powerful current and the heavy flow of rainwater from the surrounding hills," they added. The operation will resume on Sunday morning.

The Pathankayam waterfalls area has witnessed several accidents over the years and continues to be a high-risk destination during the monsoon. Despite repeated incidents, authorities have been criticised for failing to implement adequate safety measures and ensure the protection of visitors.

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Last month, a 17-year-old Class 12 student of Farook Higher Secondary School drowned in the same Pathankayam waterfalls area, once again raising concerns over the lack of effective safety precautions at the popular tourist spot.