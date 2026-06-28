Thrissur: An 18-day-old baby girl died in Thrissur on Sunday, just two days after her father was killed in a road accident, plunging the family into yet another tragedy.

The infant was the daughter of Sudheesh (24) and Manuradha, natives of Vellarakkad. Sudheesh died in the early hours of Friday after a lorry allegedly hit his two-wheeler near the Akkikavu signal at Perumpilavu. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

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According to family members, the baby was found unconscious at around 4 am on Sunday, with blood coming from her nose. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Marathamkode, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The incident occurred as relatives were preparing to leave for Sudheesh's post-cremation ash immersion rituals. The family said the infant had been fed during the night and placed in her cradle. When they later went to check on her, they found her unresponsive, with blood around her nose and her body appearing bluish.

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A preliminary assessment suggests the baby may have died after milk entered her airway, though the exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital and will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.